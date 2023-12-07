Here is my interview with Dr. Michael Nehls, a German neuroscientist whose research might explain why many of our friends and family turned to Zombies during Covidian times. His brand new, about to be published book, called The Indoctrinated Brain, lays out in detail how exposure to propaganda and fear along with the vaccine’s spike protein, shrink the hippocampus — changing our personalities and cognitive abilities.

Watch my full premium video interview below. Here’s a preview…

My full-length video begins right below here.