Dear Friends,

Critical thinking and investigation are more important than ever and I’m asking your help to keep it going on Trish Wood is Critical and to participate in our fundraiser. Donation details are below.

The erosion of our way of life comes from outside and sadly, from within. The election we face is, shall we say, critical and we must continue to fight for our votes to mean something and for average Canadian citizens people to be at the centre of policy. This is not politics but survival as I fear the country might not come back from another globally focused NDP-enabled Liberal government.

If someone shows you who they are, believe them! Through deep diving his speeches and writing we’ve already exposed Carney’s loyalty to net-zero which would tank our struggling economy, his ire and threats toward the Freedom Convoy a week before bank accounts were frozen, the disdain in the UK for his work at the Bank of England and we are posing questions raised by his own book that legacy media is ignoring. Is he still committed to the WEF’s Agenda 2030?

Today we are asking for a one-time donation outside of the subscription model to help keep the lights on and us working this story and many others. A monthly subscription is also welcome.

What our critical thinkers are saying:

Professor Jay Bhattacharya in our We the Fringe cap supporting us, the truckers and all scientists who questioned the narrative.

It’s been five years since I took a leap and began the podcast, without even really knowing what a podcast was. COVID-19 was the reason. As an award-winning science journalist who covered Tony Fauci during HIV, I believed he, public health bureaucrats and media were wrong, and for years we’ve been exposing this catastrophe.

We were early, if not the first podcast to interview Jay Bhattacharya, then a shy professor who warned that lockdowns would be a disaster and in a sweet turnaround, is now head of the NIH. What a brilliant outcome!

We introduced you to Tamara Lich and Chris Barber before they even made it to Ottawa. And we interviewed virtually all the major COVID-19 dissident doctors and scientists – often in exclusive firsts. Tamara and Chris are in Ottawa next week for a verdict and possible sentencing. We will be there, too.

Looking back on our archive, sometimes I’m not even sure how we did it, only that forty years of journalism and story-telling were brought to bear out of loyalty to truth and my fellow Canadians.

On foreign affairs, we’ve met Colonel Douglas McGregor, renowned journalist Seymour Hersh, Jeffrey Sachs, Scott Horton and the other big voices against the forever wars that bankrupt us and destabilize the world. We were early with most of these voices, too.

Please help and also share this appeal if you can. It is going to be a wild ride….

Much gratitude.

Stay critical.

Keep asking questions.

