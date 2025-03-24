The photo that inspired our logo.
Dear Friends,
Critical thinking and investigation are more important than ever and I’m asking your help to keep it going on Trish Wood is Critical and to participate in our fundraiser. Donation details are below.
The erosion of our way of life comes from outside and sadly, from within. The election we face is, shall we say, critical and we must continue to fight for our votes to mean something and for average Canadian citizens people to be at the centre of policy. This is not politics but survival as I fear the country might not come back from another globally focused NDP-enabled Liberal government.
If someone shows you who they are, believe them! Through deep diving his speeches and writing we’ve already exposed Carney’s loyalty to net-zero which would tank our struggling economy, his ire and threats toward the Freedom Convoy a week before bank accounts were frozen, the disdain in the UK for his work at the Bank of England and we are posing questions raised by his own book that legacy media is ignoring. Is he still committed to the WEF’s Agenda 2030?
Today we are asking for a one-time donation outside of the subscription model to help keep the lights on and us working this story and many others. A monthly subscription is also welcome.
(Note: I am now processing a small older batch from the PO box I only learned of last week. Big thanks on the way.)
What our critical thinkers are saying:
Professor Jay Bhattacharya in our We the Fringe cap supporting us, the truckers and all scientists who questioned the narrative.
It’s been five years since I took a leap and began the podcast, without even really knowing what a podcast was. COVID-19 was the reason. As an award-winning science journalist who covered Tony Fauci during HIV, I believed he, public health bureaucrats and media were wrong, and for years we’ve been exposing this catastrophe.
We were early, if not the first podcast to interview Jay Bhattacharya, then a shy professor who warned that lockdowns would be a disaster and in a sweet turnaround, is now head of the NIH. What a brilliant outcome!
We introduced you to Tamara Lich and Chris Barber before they even made it to Ottawa. And we interviewed virtually all the major COVID-19 dissident doctors and scientists – often in exclusive firsts. Tamara and Chris are in Ottawa next week for a verdict and possible sentencing. We will be there, too.
Looking back on our archive, sometimes I’m not even sure how we did it, only that forty years of journalism and story-telling were brought to bear out of loyalty to truth and my fellow Canadians.
On foreign affairs, we’ve met Colonel Douglas McGregor, renowned journalist Seymour Hersh, Jeffrey Sachs, Scott Horton and the other big voices against the forever wars that bankrupt us and destabilize the world. We were early with most of these voices, too.
Please help and also share this appeal if you can. It is going to be a wild ride….
Much gratitude.
Stay critical.
Keep asking questions.
I'm working on a big story this morning but wanted to thank you all so very much.
These are times we must all dig in an work to save the country. The PP meeting in Toronto the other night tells me we might have phenomenon we've seen before where the polls get it wrong. Not mentioning any American names:)
Trish, Like you I feel and fear the threat that Carney poses. And like you, I very much feel the same way you felt, and I felt as the months of COVID restrictions and mandates seemed never ending. Like we were trapped in a nightmare that would never end, with no help on the horizon, until the Freedom Convoy arrived. I was just re-reading Rodney Palmer's Forward in Ray McGinnis's book on the Convoy and the POEC, Unjustified and it actually sent shivers down my spine in terms of what our media and government did to them, this set of quotes in particular:
"When our Prime Minister called called the truckers' peaceful labour protest a radical occupation, and our news media repeated it with glee -- we lost our democracy. We were left with liar controlling our thoughts. This is Canada's current political reality... The entire affair wreaked of totalitarian, military and dictatorial nations... This leaves us with a facade of democracy, long after it was effectively killed by those who euthanized journalism."
This is what we are up against in this election campaign. Today, independent pod casters following the campaigns noted that Carney, in Newfoundland locked lobster fishermen out of his rally (of 200 people). Police were actually at the locked doors to ensure they didn't try to enter. They were there to protest and talk about limits Fisheries had put on their harvests. I wonder if we will see any of that on CBC, CTV or Global News today? Anyhow I got a refund bonus today for a mistake a Farm Boy deli made on overcharging me for my luncheon meat. So that can go towards this campaign you are launching. All the best. I guess I will probably see you on April 3 for verdict at Tamara's and Chris's case.