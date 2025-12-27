Scrolling through my throttled and dying X account, I came across a lovely reminder of times gone by that feels very much like a small, but historic victory. Just before Christmas, on his X timeline, came a candid photo of our old friend Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, wearing one of our hugely successful “We the Fringe” baseball caps supporting this podcast. The slogan worked for thousands of people on many levels. Given that he is now a huge deal in DC — I felt even more proud than normal.

The evil gnome, Tony Fauci got caught attempting to discredit his critics like Jay and the rest of the Great Barrington/focussed protection movement by encouraging media to view them as “fringe” scientists with no professional merit. This is a shockingly low road to take given the level of expertise and critical thinking coming from these dissidents — corralled in part by our friend, Jeffrey Tucker. So we turned it into a hat — a slogan, to detoxify the accusation with wry humour and also make a couple of bucks for the show.

Then of course Fauci’s political comrade, Justin Trudeau hurled the same epithet at our Trucker Convoy protestors who would go on to lead the most successful and peaceful protest in our country’s history. Jay now leads the NIH — a perfect bit of payback given how badly he’d been treated. I know him well enough to posit that he is more generous, at least publicly, toward the scoundrels he replaced than I am.

We’ve all moved on in various ways — but those moments when we COVID dissidents found each other and were supported by massively important and brave people fighting for us from inside a corrupt system — should never be forgotten. We had a few wins and I hope there will be more to come.

We did something. We changed things. We stood against our government, sometimes our families, the media and occasionally each other. It was a test and we all passed it with flying colours — even if those colours were different shades.

The most brilliant medical minds like Dr. Francis Christian stood with a crew of blue collar truckers, most of whom never saw the inside of a uni. The truckers stood by Canadians. Indy media stood proudly agains the throne of lies provided to legacy media by the Liberal government. Tens of thousand of “ordinary Canadians” said “no” and took the pain - analyzing brilliantly the coterie of fibs, groupthink and hysteria that made up a public health policy designed to scare people into compliance - killing and maiming thousands.

My friend Ann Bauer is part Jewish and I’ll never forget the episode in which she related that her parents always told her to choose her friends based on which ones would hide her in the attic - you know, like for Ann Frank. I think we know the answer to that question. We accept the sad truth about people we love but we also accept that they likely won’t change.

We were all tested. And each of us knows we passed. And who helped us get there.

Jay is one. Jeffrey is another. Martin Kulldorff, Francis Christian and many others. Never forget them or each other. Never.

No audio or video this weekend. I intended to record yesterday morning but awakened with the stomach flu. But all is well.

Good news that Jeffrey Tucker will be starting his own podcast soon and I think it is exactly the right move. He is gifted and so very smart. Blessed that he has been at the wheel here so seamlessly. Go Jeffrey!

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe