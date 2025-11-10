This speaks for itself. Mr. Sasaki isn’t answering his phone. I’m hearing from sources that there are a lot of upset people across various industries connected to this story.

How can CFIA justify the killing method used? No one would say this was normal. No one.

And how can CFIA justify its analysis of the medical condition of the birds who weren’t sick and as Mr. Sasaki said - it is apparent that herd immunity has been achieved.

The screenshot above is making its way through social media. Will any brave pols take this on in a meaningful way? The Health Minister should step down. Today.

The man running CFIA is not a veterinarian but he is a Liberal enforcer.

Paul MacKinnon was at the Privy Counsel when it advised government to go ahead with the Emergencies Act against the Convoy. He was at Borders for the ArrivCan debacle and now he gives us Ostrich-gate. Three of the country’s biggest scandals.