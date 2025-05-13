Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trish Wood's avatar
Trish Wood
3h

Katie said to me on Friday she would stay to witness. I can't imagine what she will go through.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Trish Wood's avatar
Trish Wood
3h

They have not arrived and its unclear when they will. I am on the phone with Katie now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Trish Wood and others
74 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Trish Wood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture