BREAKING: UNIVERSAL OSTRICH FARM HAS LOST ITS COURT CASE
Total cull of a healthy ostrich flock is imminent.
All four hundred birds.
Clarification from Katie on the phone just now — CFIA can come at any time. They are not there now.
I will update here as things progress.
Katie Pasitney and I are in touch by text.
Katie said to me on Friday she would stay to witness. I can't imagine what she will go through.
They have not arrived and its unclear when they will. I am on the phone with Katie now.