There’s a harrowing scene in the film Se7en that plays out at the bedside of a dead, big city fashion model. Her bloodied head is wrapped in bandages and an open, empty bottle of sleeping pills is taped to her hand. Jon Doe, the serial killer who’d arranged this and other hideous, scolding tableaux was working his way through the seven deadly sins. Pride was the message scrawled in blood above the body of the dead woman.

The victim, a model, has her face mutilated by Jon, and is given the choice to call for help and live with her disfigurement, or to end her life with pills. The model chooses the latter, and in doing so, embodies pride in a way that places it above her own life. Cinemaholic

Detective Somerset, played by the magnificent Morgan Freeman made the observation that the killer “cut off her nose to spite her face.”

This idea gripped me rather tightly yesterday afternoon when the crashing stock market reversed itself on the latest announcement by Donald Trump. As we and every other human familiar with this president’s modus operandi have been predicting, those who play along with his temperament will be rewarded. But Canada, under Carney decided to be prideful instead of strategic and we are paying the price.

The countries whose leaders decided it was better for their own personal political fortunes to cosplay tough guys — didn’t come out so well, which is to say WE, the citizens didn’t do so well. Of course, The Toronto Star runs a headline this morning that refuses to place blame where it belongs — as if this outcome wasn’t entirely predictable.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump partially reversed course Wednesday on his global trade war following days of market turmoil — but he’s not offering any changes to the tariffs hitting Canada.

According to polling I don’t understand, Mark Carney is predicted to win because he is mean to our largest and most embedded trading partner. Carney’s approach was a cynical move by a man who appears to be more interested in posturing for Trump-hating boomers than the good of the country. And it seems to be working.

Pierre Poilievre took the political bait and also said some not constructive things — but Carney is Prime Minister. Along with his record advising Justin Trudeau toward our failed economic policies - now we have a good example of how he will govern.

Yesterday I watched a remarkable video clip of a female Carney fan admitting she is voting for him because he can take on Trump. We know now the opposite is true but it’s unlikely the Carney Cult will register what’s just happened.

Like Se7en’s Jon Doe, Carney’s manipulations of the electorate toward “pride” over diplomacy — in effect cut off Canada’s nose to spite our face.

As for me and the seven deadlies: I woke up yesterday morning with a notion that it’s always better to be gutsy and buy when the stock market is falling — just a few bucks to see what happens. I put it off and before I could get to it, Trump fired a rocket, the markets went flying and I missed out. So that would be greed, sloth and — envy of the folks who got their timing right. I hope it was you!

