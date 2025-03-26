Thanks for the kind words and support. I’m dropping some items here on another breaking story about Mark Carney that should be front and centre but lives mostly on social media - at least critical background does. Carney has recently appointed as a top aid, the chairman of something called The Century Initiative and the benign title hides something pretty scary.

Mark Wiseman preaches mass immigration — up to 100 million population by the turn of the century. At a time when many countries are struggling under the weight of failing policies, housing shortages and strain on health care systems, Carney appoints a person who hasn’t seemed to notice why so many Canadians, Europeans and Americans and many immigrants themselves want to slow this down.

Even Justin Trudeau made some adjustments after the United Nations described Canadian foreign worker visas as a form of indentured servitude. Which they are. They also drives down wages, trucker visas imperial our highways and people legitimately feel like we, as a country are ceasing to exist.

Wiseman is formerly BlackRock, one of the Big Three connected to Mark Carney and Michael Bloomberg’s GFANZ which I wrote about yesterday. A BlackRock guy is influencing immigration policy. What could go wrong?

Deep diving the CI website reveals a plan to build the economy, which is McKinsey-speak for cheap labour. There has been some pushback since the Wiseman announcement and CI is busy rewriting its online platform but here are some important gems. The first screenshot is the website revision.

Smart growth. Diverse. Strategic investments. Housing. Mischaracterize. I feel like I’ve just taken a bath in ESG virtue. Nowhere does CI talk about social cohesion. Or what this massive population increase would mean for the people who live here. They never do a risk/benefit ratio. How do the citizens feel about it?

National daycare to make Canada more attractive to immigrants.

Better education for newcomers drives their goals.

Same old, same old.

Resilient. Inclusive. Economic growth. Cultural diversity. This is the ESG pitch but it hides what is really at play.

I talk a lot about ESG “solutions” causing more problems for us than they fix but they always seem to benefit the one per cent. When we complain they invoke the culture wars to humiliate us into submission with cries of racism and more.

Does Carney even have a clue what Canadians feel on this subject? What an absolute insult to hard working citizens, already struggling. Wrapping this in virtue makes it even worse. But these people never have to live with the consequences of their great ideas.

Stay critical.

More on the way.