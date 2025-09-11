CHARLIE KIRK AND IRYNA ZARUTSKA

To be clear: It is up to U of T to take action. I’m sure they know now about the awful post by Dr. Marshall. Let’s wait and see how it plays out.

UPDATE: 10:45 AM SEPT. 11TH

There were rumours about this yesterday.

Strong language and images follow.

I know many of you are busy but I would be grateful if you took the time to listen to the Meltdown all the way through and then comment. I’ve changed my mind and I am including below the hugely offensive tweet by a U of T prof. I checked. She’s real. The school should comment. And perhaps take action.

America seems to be coming undone. Iryna Zarutska has already been stabbed in the first photo and will be gone in less than two minutes. The second photo reveals the blood loss which isn’t obvious in the videos released so far.

This is a screenshot from the Charlie Kirk shooting video.

From a U of T prof cheering the murder of Charlie Kirk.

As for The Falling Man documentary — I’ve found a YouTube version you can watch at your leisure. Let’s remember all of these people today.

Stay critical.

