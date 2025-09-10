CHARLIE KIRK SHOT DEAD

“That’s when civil wars are started. Because you think people are evil and then you’ve lost your humanity.” Charlie Kirk seemed to be predicting his own demise in this clip which appeared on someone’s X timeline this morning.

The slow simmer of ugly rhetoric in a country addicted to hot takes, social media dopamine hits and partisan commentary — has boiled over yet again.

I’ll be on the Meltdown tomorrow — belatedly. Sorry. Notes on American violence and what it means in an age where hating each other is encouraged, applauded and lucrative.

Charlie Kirk, a close ally of President Trump and the charismatic founder of the nation’s pre-eminent right-wing youth activist organization, was fatally shot on Wednesday while speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University, his spokesman Andrew Kolvet said. Law enforcement officials are still looking for the shooter, said a university spokeswoman, Ellen Treanor, adding: “There is no suspect in custody; it is an active investigation.” The campus was closed, and classes have been canceled. President Trump mourned Mr. Kirk in a post on social media. “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” he wrote, adding, “He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.” Ms. Treanor said that Mr. Kirk, 31, was struck about 20 minutes after he began speaking on the university’s campus in Orem, Utah. She said an attacker had fired at Mr. Kirk from the Losee Center, a building more than 100 yards away. The university originally said the shooter had been taken into custody. But officials later determined that the person who was detained by police officers and seen in videos circulating online was not the gunman, said another spokesman, Scott Trotter.

Recently, social and Liberal media attacks on Kirk seemed to be everywhere. He was accused of supporting pedophiles for defending Trump against the Epstein saga. He was labeled an Islamophobe. But later criticized for having Tucker Carlson and Dave Smith on his podcast — both of whom are critical of Israel to varying degrees. This is the world we now inhabit. One can’t yet connect the dots but this is not healthy conversation.

The Kirk family. He was just thirty-one.

Stay critical.

