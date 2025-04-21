Our blockbuster David Betz interview on the possibility of civil war is the focus today.

Over the weekend, indy media revealed the ugly underbelly of the Carney voter photographed in its natural habitat outside early voting stations. Ill-fitting t-shirts and baggy dad jeans, were lined up and partying like it was 1967 — but without the important music. The old Boomer fight songs like Four Dead in Ohio and Woodstock have been replaced with their own off-key screeching of Elbows Up while making odd gestures that evoke the dance moves of Shrek…..and not in a good way. Love, peace and good vibes in Carney-land, until they meet a Conservative. Meanwhile they shill for The Man (Big Pharma, Big Bankers) but think they are cool radicals.

And to be fair. Here is a really ugly one from the other side. This gets us nowhere but perhaps to my guest this week — who speaks of civil war.

Our interview with David Betz is an important one and I don’t want to let it slip by without a bigger focus on it. It was odd timing. I got up at four AM on Friday thinking I would do a show on the prediction of a civil war — like that’s not a big enough topic, when overnight social media began offering up obvious lies coming from cartel media over tension on the second debate night. So we dealt with that here Saturday. Now to revisit David Betz from King’s College. The interview itself you can find here.

The Betz interview didn’t get the promotion and afterthought it deserves. It was a bit of luck to get him so we should discuss it over the next few days. It’s Easter Monday so perhaps it would be better to take a walk in the woods - if not, dive in.

Betz made some compelling points about performative democracy (a phrase I am stealing) and how young people are watching the globalist takeover of their future and asking, what’s the point?

Here is what Catholic intellectual Rod Dreher said of a previous Betz interview on this subject.

Two months ago, the English podcast host Louise Perry hosted David Betz, a professor at King’s College, London, and an expert in civil wars. The topic? “The Coming British Civil War.” Betz argues that the United Kingdom now has all the traditional hallmarks of a society on the verge of violent civil conflict. He mentions the collapse of faith in British institutions, the two-tier justice system, Islamic radicalization, and the polarization wrought by official multiculturalism, among other factors. The YouTube version of the interview has had nearly 200,000 views—so many that Telegraph columnist Tim Stanley noticed, writing in his April 3 column that events both in Britain and on the European continent (he cites a French court banning Marine Le Pen from running for the presidency) are driving things to a reckoning. Writes Stanley: Every conspiracy theory is confirmed, and without a democratic outlet for anger—seeing their aspirations limited and being too poor to emigrate—where else will a militant faction of angry whites go but to violence? Nearly every educated English person I know under the age of forty is seeking to emigrate, having lost hope that their country has the wherewithal to pull out of its cultural and economic crisis. In Oxford recently, an American student told me, “If the ruling class here openly hated the British people, it’s hard to know what they would be doing differently.”

In Canada, obviously out of control immigration which is the real cause of high housing prices and the breakdown of social cohesion, is yet another issue that has many citizens feeling defeated. My gut tells me that Canada is not a place where civil war might break out. I think we would either leave, or sadly — some of us would just spiral down into depression and live and die here in despair. But Betz really thinks civil war is a possibility.

The truth is, in the past two weeks I’v heard three scary stories about family and friends having massive and destructive fights over politics and social issues. Make no mistake, this is Trudeau’s legacy. He believes Canada is a “post national” state and he has done much to further that end.

The biggest wedge was between COVID-19 dissidents and the true believers and later the Convoy-adjacent versus the Convoy haters. These are sturdy, almost implacable riffs and should be studied by psychologists. I’ve done some work on this myself and will be publishing the results here. It is shocking why so many Canadians believe everything the government says — no matter how absurd or harmful. They are not us. We are critical thinkers.

Here is part of the interview I did with Betz on Friday morning. I asked him about the possibility of civil war in Canada.

DB - 1:12:21 I can put some numbers to this, if you wish, and a timescale. I will start off first by mentioning The Canadian government is perfectly aware of the things that I'm describing 1:12:50 because I think it was only last year there was a report released, a report which had been done for the Canadian government by the security services on the prospect of civil war in Canada, in which it concluded that there was a strong chance that there would be civil conflict in Canada within five years after 1:13:12 largely on account of the mood of defeated economic expectation on the part of Canadian youth. That's as much as I'll say about that report, but speaking for myself, if you think about the how civil wars occur, like the civil war causation. There are a range of theories around this. They tend to overlap. 1:13:43 Some highlight some factors more than others, but perhaps the most well-known Synthesis at present is that of the American scholar Barbara Walter, who wrote a book a couple of years ago called Civil Wars, How They Start and How They Stop Them. And she pointed the finger at three things particularly about how civil wars start.

1:14:12 Firstly, she pointed at factionalism as evidenced most by ethnic parties. Second, she pointed at status loss by a formerly dominant majority or what is in the academic literature referred to as downgrading or in the more popular discourse referred to as displacement or replacement. And thirdly, 1:14:44 she pointed the finger at the loss of faith in avenues of peaceful political change, i.e. the perceived functionality or legitimacy of the normal politics of the political system, as seen in a range of proxy measures, but probably best and most extensively in politics. the collapse of trust, institutional trust, and of social capital. 1:15:19 Now, I would say all of those are, you asked about Canada. My view is all of those apply very well to Canada. Factionalism, this is, I think, increasingly obvious. Status loss by a formerly dominant majority. Yeah. I see you nodding away. I don't think it's crazy to describe Canadian discourse as reflecting this apprehension on the part of...1:15:55 Many, many more people, which is why, you know, people talk of having lost their country or not recognizing their country or feeling that they are no longer at home in their own country, so on and so forth. Loss of faith in avenues of political change. 1:16:12 Well, you prefaced your question by talking about the potential that should Carney be elected, one of the biggest, bigger and richer of the provinces would decide, well, that's it. You know, it's been a good run since 1867, but we're out. If that is not an expression of the loss of faith in peace or in peace, 1:16:46 the ability of normal politics to solve political problems, then I don't know what might be. My point, though, is so I think Canada is in the frame. Moreover, though, in a larger sense, all of these things are starkly evident across many countries, at least a dozen countries in Europe.

I think he is on to something. And here is Dreher agreeing that the conflict is driven by elites who are promoting division for their own purposes.

What’s happening in Britain is happening all over western Europe. Alas, the professor thinks it’s too late to stop civil war in his own country. (Britain) What about the rest of Europe? If Betz is right about the likelihood that civil war in one European country would likely set it off in others, that question might be in vain. If so, then history will record that the great villains of Europe’s 21st-century civil wars will not be the natives, or the Muslims, or the migrants, but rather the very social and political elites who spent decades assembling the tinder for this bonfire.

One more for the road.

And they all said Convoy protesters were crude and threatening. I didn’t see anything like this. Not one video.

Props to all the indy folks who’ve been out documenting the craziness that is now Canadian politics. This is important work.

Dacey Media. Caryma Rules. Right Blend. I’m sending them each a donation. You should, too.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe