Never forget Minnesota is the place that incubated the phrase “defund the police”.

Like most modern events, the explanation for the spiralling disaster in Minneapolis, and the migrant fetish infecting state and city leadership, is simple in its complexity. I use the “f” word here because the “protestors” and Democrat pols seem to hold an irrational, die-hard commitment to preventing ICE from doing what 70 million voters are asking for.

Two died for a cause they likely couldn’t articulate beyond extreme hatred of the president.

We will argue forever about the deaths of the Minnesota Two. Both of them human tragedies. But more than one thing can be true at the same time. It is never a good idea to be mouthy or obstructionist when faced with armed cops who are scared and definitely agitated. Obviously that does not excuse what happened. Kristi Noem’s comments are only making things worse and she should step down.

To those who oppose it, ICE is not a force made up of people, but rather an up-close manifestation of what deranges them about the current administration.

My own default position is not that all cops are “Nazis” although watching some of the Convoy take-down violence did expose how dangerous policing-group dynamics can be. In Ottawa, Convoy protesters were violently beaten while actively practicing passive resistance.

Many in the Freedom Convoy believed some of the police were secretly on their side. In my research for the film, it was reported that more than a few cops had tears in their eyes as the brutality was occurring. In Ottawa, many of the the protestors were blue collar truckers or former military people — and they felt a kinship with the police they had been dealing with for nearly three weeks.

The government knew that and brought in officers from away — to do the dirty work. In a sense, the social and cultural protestor/cop kinship made the Emergencies Act extremism all the more traumatic for everyone, including people across the country who always respected law enforcement.

The dynamic in Minnesota is completely different. ICE officers are insulted, threatened and harassed constantly — by what looks to be a politically-driven provocation movement.

The differences between the two sides harkens back to Kent State — and the cavernous distance between the anti-Vietnam War protestors, mostly privileged, lefty university students and the national guard troops, from working class backgrounds. Four students were shot dead in a tragedy that still rings for many and was memorialized in a song by Neil Young. But that is where the similarities end.

Unlike the war protests, what’s happening in Minnesota can’t in any way be deemed righteous. Yes, it is a class war but there is something vicious and almost Zombie-like about the anti-ICE actions.

Scenes are playing out like a civil war — because that is what it is — turbo-charged by the governor and the mayor of Minneapolis. This video compilation is pretty good. I could live without the dramatic music and obvious POV.

One X timeline carried the story of the battle for a hotel housing ICE agents.

Roughly a hundred people are outside of the hotel they believe federal agents are staying at.



9:09 pm: Rioters are lighting off fireworks and the crowd is growing. They are blocking traffic and controlling the road. The outside of the building is vandalized, and the crowd is writing, “F*ck ICE” on the windows.



9:19pm: Agitators are attempting to storm the entrance and are met by hotel security. “You got to get out right now.” says a staff member as he tries to lock and bar the doors. Strobe lights, noise makers are constant while the hotel staff pleads with agitators to leave. “All the staff is local, man.”



9:51pm: One lone MPD officer is attempting to assist hotel staff and is barricading the door. Rioters push, shove, and attack the staff to keep the door open. Objects go flying and reporters are hit with glass bottles/ice bottles. “F*ck you!” Rioters scream.



It’s at this moment the rioters attack the outside of the building. Ripping signs off, defacing property, hacking at the structure with shovels. Hotel staff continues to be assaulted. Debris is starting to fill the lobby.



Shortly after, the first windows are shattered. There is still only one police officer present.



Reporter on the ground states, “Doesn’t seem like more police is expected to come.” As the battle for the lobby rages, multiple clashes and confrontations continue.;



Roughly 10:52pm. 3 officers from the Bureau of Prisons arrive. Running down the sidewalk tossing tear gas canisters as they charge into the fray. Explosions go off and all BOP officers head for the front doors. “Get out of our city your pieces of sh*t!” screams one rioter. One person approaches the front and yells, “I am not scared of your pu**y ass!” and he’s immediately hit by a bean bag round. “GET BACK!” Shouts the BOP officer. Clouds of gas envelope the scene. The lone officer is bloodied off camera as he guards the entrance while hotel guests are evacuated. Surrounded by 10+ reporters he shouts,



“Where is the local PD?! That’s my question to the press. Where is the local PD?”



“Please, give me some room. It’s me and 30 people. Please, get back.” One press member offers assistance due to his bleeding.



He turns and spits blood onto the ground and maintains his post. “GET BACK!” He bellows to the crowd and provides instructions to his team inside to not bring any guests out the front.



Another officer arrives from inside and maintains the post. It is now almost 11:00pm, and there is no sign of back-up. With bloodied hands, he uses his cell phone to make a call.



“We need you here.”



Roughly 11:04pm the main officer exits the hotel to confront a rioter and an object come in off screen and strikes him in the head.



11:05. More agents can be seen exiting the building and the SRT has arrived in an armored vehicle. A fresh volley of gas canisters is deployed and the scene is cleared. Other officers have arrived and roughly a 100 MPD officers are coming up the road. Mass arrests take place including members of the media.



An announcement comes over the speaker system, “This is the Minneapolis Police Department. You are all under arrest. Sit Down.” Muffled explosions continue and more police arrive.



It is unknown the condition of the officer who sustained injuries or the amount of arrests. Other reporters documented numerous vehicles being destroyed.



Full video of the riot outside of Home 2 Suites Hotel in Minneapolis.

Video of dispersal and hotel evacuation by CBP and Federal Agents at Home 2 Suites. Agitators attacked the hotel, broke windows, trashed the lobby until Prison Board officers showed with guns to take it back. The video of the aftermath is mind-blowing. The prison employee with the gun ends up shouting, “where is the local PD” to the gathered indy “press” and streamers capturing the moment. He is bleeding.

There is also the moment, earlier in the day when an ICE agent had part of his finger bitten off.

After seeing videos like this I understand two things better. One, is why ICE agents are appearing to be trigger-happy. Two, the governor and the mayor wanted this to happen.

I’ve been asked several times what motivates people on the streets of Minneapolis and elsewhere - and I take that question very seriously. After reviewing some of the stories I have come to a conclusion. When you investigate the organization and scale of the protests, the violence and the willingness to take great personal risk — plain and simple — this is a reaction to the election and authority of Trump. It is a kind of civil war.

If you doubt that, follow the work of Cam Higby who uncovered secret Signal chats that expose the depth and breadth of the operational plans at work. This is a well funded, strategic operation — aimed at protecting the Democratic party’s best asset. The millions of “migrants” who charged the border under Joe Biden were allowed in for a reason. The protestors think they are being virtuous. Democrat politicians are using them to protect grateful “migrants” who will likely vote Blue. It’s reported some Minnesota government officials were caught in the anti-ICE Signal chats.

Click through on Higby’s X timeline below.

I’m not usually in the same lane as Megyn Kelly but her take on the shooting of Alex Pretti is spot on.

UPDATE:

Looks like the Signal chat reporting has convinced Tim Walz he’d better behave. Local police are starting to cooperate.

Stay critical

