CONVOY DAY OF RECKONING: OCTOBER 7 2025. A STORY FOR HISTORY.

It’s Tuesday morning at 3 AM and I’m up worrying, writing and throwing something together for you. We spent the day with Tamara and Chris yesterday, juggling our need for important final scenes for the film and their human need to privacy and solitude right now. Their families are here, and clearly on edge but as usual, there are small elements of spiritual joy around these amazing Canadians. Tamara’s husband Dwayne is looking solid. Chris Barber’s wife is stoic, proud and kind.

Tamara and Chris even recorded a chipper Facebook Live, which for me, made it worse. I don’t know how they do it but this was the leadership that produced and managed perhaps the greatest, most peaceful and important protest in our shitty country’s history.

This is in not fangirl hyperbole. Over the past twenty-four hours, I’ve seen flashes of impatience and even anger which only makes them more human to me and I love them both for it.

Every time I have been in Ottawa at a Convoy shoot, there has been an element of hanging out, not for me as that’s not my thing, but and an entourage of folks who come to relive the glory days of their laudable achievement in the so-called Red Zone. But this time felt different. It was family only as it should be and I was not surprised that some boundaries were being set. How many times can a man contemplating a prison sentence endure the question “how are you doing.”

The relationship between a documentary journalist and her subjects can be fraught. If you have committed precious time, money and empathy — your subjects become collaborators, trusting that the efforts you make and that the inconveniences they endure on your behalf are for the greater good. It is a difficult dance at times and yesterday for the first time in nearly two years of filming I felt we needed to tread carefully…give them some space and allow them to shore up their internal gears for what will happen today. The distance I felt, from Tamara especially told me a lot. She was building her strength for when, later today, she learns from the state, her fate and that of her Convoy partner and friend, Chris Barber.

We are in a moment where it’s all crumbling down. Our Prime Minister, while an advisor to Trudeau Liberals was involved in the government’s decision to attack protestors and freeze the bank accounts of working people — instead of meeting them as Canadian citizens with a right to be heard. Mark Carney was rewarded by voters despite his sneaky role behind the scenes — a story never picked up by legacy media even after we broke it here on the Substack.

This article was just seven days before the Emergencies Act was invoked. The beatings of protestors started and banks began refusing Canadians access to their own accounts at the behest of the government. Which former banker, now prime minister do you think was behind or at least encouraging those ideas?

In our capital city, many people have been terrorized for more than a week. Women fleeing abuse have been harassed. Many elderly have been too afraid to venture outside their homes for groceries. Families have been deprived of sleep for days on end by the constant barrage of 100 decibel noise. Control over the city’s downtown core, which includes the Parliamentary Precinct, was ceded by the police and taken over by what the chair of the Police Services Board describes as an “insurrection.”

So — in a nutshell - they win. We lose. Tamara and Chris have been put through the legal version of a meat grinder in a long, expensive and at times, absurd trial and this morning we will learn their fate. The crown is looking for 8 years custodial and to seize and dismantle Big Red - Chris’s truck that became a symbol of hope.

It feels too punitive. Small. Merciless as if the skinny bully on the playground is being fully supported by his teachers in actions that would fail if allowed to proceed organically. The full story of the Convoy was never told in this Ottawa courtroom. And it is the only story worth telling.

And we must tell it honestly and fearlessly for the rest our lives, no matter the outcome today.

Once upon a time, in a country overtaken by darkness, a group of citizens rose up to rescue the people……

I hope with all my heat that Tamara and Chris are safe.

And that our documentary will stand as a message to history about what really happened in Canada during those first fine days in January and February of 2020.

We must keep their story alive.

