CONVOY PUNISHED/COURTHOUSE CRAZINESS/WHAT IT MEANS

Convoy court began as usual. The small plaza in front of the Ontario Court of Justice was packed with the insane and the sublime —sometimes both states lurking in the same humane package. My favourite convoy adjacent character is a fellow who shows up as a living art project — dressed in reasonably normal clothing but wearing a perfectly formed tinfoil hat. He understands the power of in-your-face irony. He was there yesterday, sans headpiece but happy to see our crew. It was crowded and I regret that I didn’t do a headcount. Including media, perhaps a hundred.

The cigarette and weed smoke was unbearable and even the twenty or so cops sent to keep the peace in a post-Charlie-Kirk-world, made some polite complaints about the difficulty we were having breathing. I am not anti-smoking and don’t tell my husband this, but I snuck a few puffs here the other day. For some reason, that area in front of the courthouse was the smokiest place I have ever stood. Lucky for me, I was in the courtroom for most of it. No so lucky was my crew and producer who stayed outside to film the circus.

A fist-fight broke out. Plus legacy and indy media were boisterous and angry with one another. I always try to do a little diplomacy between the tribes given that I can pass for easily for a normie even though my heart is with the more eccentric-seeming side, including Tinfoil Hat Man.

The best thing about being in the actual courtroom, beyond seeing history in the making and being physically present to witness, was a lovely greyhound therapy dog sitting directly on my feet. I try to sit in the second row, behind Chris Barber because there is a little leg space there. And yesterday, in that free spot was a beautiful canine spirit. Chris is a dog lover and would occasionally reach down to stroke this noble, aquiline head. So did I. There is a God.

Chris and Tamara have done so much for the country. What they have endured through this long and occasionally bumbling criminal process is a thousand times worse than any of the hardships that attended leading the protest for nearly three weeks in freezing cold temperatures. Since the persecution of Donald Trump made use of the word lawfare a thing, we hear also the phrase the process is the punishment and this process has been brutal. Thousands of miles travelled. Millions will be spent on legals. And perhaps the worst part — suiting up respectfully for the courtroom of Justice Perkins-McVey and silently, day after day being forced to hear the repetition of the Crown’s assertions — a few built on stories from residents, some of whom have a massive financial interest in smearing the Convoy, due to a civil suit.

There is a whiff of college campus fragility around some of the claims. Micro-aggressions and the like. Yes, at times the honking was loud. And that was terrible and hardly micro — but it mostly stopped at the behest of Tamara and Chris following an injunction. When taken together, some of the other stories sound like the words of pampered college students whose safe space was invaded by the guys from the agriculture frats. Plaid shirts. Work boots and not the ironic, trendy kind. Obvious testosterone.

A horror show for the Peloton elites snugging it up in their condos during lockdowns — vaxxed to the max and feeling safe and virtuous. I mean them no harm but if this country is to not spin apart, they need to look at themselves with the same critical lens they turned on the convoy. Their righteous hatred for the working class is what fuelled this prosecution and will propel the huge civil suit against Convoy leadership and people who supported them.

Their fear and shunning of the Convoy and so called anti-vaxxers more generally will one day be seen as a mass hysteria event of historical significance. Nurtured and enabled by the Liberal government. It will demand a government apology like the one given to persecuted Japanese citizens after the second world war.

In the end for Lich and Barber it was conditional sentences with somewhat complicated rules that will allow them to have lives until the time, served at home is finished. The limits of Chris being able to drive across the border for work are not clear and we will know more about how it will play out when they get home and meet with their local “supervisors”. The good news is that they aren’t going to jail. The bad news is that peaceful, respectful protestors — as noted by the judge many times — are being further punished after the nightmare that has been their daily lives for two years.

Some see it as a win. And it was a relief. Perkins McVey suggested she didn’t go for the eight years demanded by the Crown because it might put a damper on people’s view of their right to protest. But I suspect the pair’s trip through the lawfare Gulag and into Courtroom Five has already done that. People are frightened and burned out.

Barber and Lich had extra security on the job yesterday. Post sentencing - they were rushed into a black SUV, surrounded by a detail of men I didn’t recognize while indy and legacy media came close to fist fights over getting the shot.

Well wishers were kept at bay and unless they were keen-eyed and lucky, barely got a glimpse of the brave pair they have been devoted to and supporting — many from day one. But this is the new reality. Danger lurks. The population has been divided up and its only getting worse. And, the two small-town citizens who stepped out of their comfort zones and into the hearts of this country are forced to protect themselves from the haters, incited by government and media who dutifully reported every smear and have added a few of their own.

This story isn’t over. But there is nowhere for it to go. We’ve stared into the abyss. Governments have learned they can do whatever they want. And they will until we, ourselves, stitch this place back together.

As for the sentences CBC reported them this way:

‘Freedom Convoy’ leaders Chris Barber, Tamara Lich given conditional sentences They will spend 12 months at home with five hours’ leave per week, followed by a six-month curfew. Lich is being given credit for the 19 days she initially spent in jail, and for another 30 days she spent in custody after breaching her bail conditions. Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, two major figures of the 2022 “Freedom Convoy,” have been handed conditional sentences and spared further jail time. Barber was found guilty of mischief and counselling others to disobey a court order earlier this year, while Lich was found guilty of mischief. Both were found not guilty on several other counts. On Tuesday, each was given an 18-month conditional sentence: Twelve months at home with limited outings per week, followed by six months under a 10 p.m. curfew. Lich is being given credit for the 19 days she initially spent in jail, and for another 30 days she spent in custody after breaching her bail conditions. Barber and Lich will each have to serve 100 hours of community service.

Stay critical.

Truthovertribe.