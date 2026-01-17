Following the high court ruling yesterday, upholding the two-year-old Mosley decision that found unreasonable the invocation by Prime Minister Trudeau of the Emergencies Act — the third person I thought of after Tamara Lich and Chris Barber was Justice Rouleau.

He was the somber, well-connected Liberal appointee who presided over the Public Order Emergencies Commission. Terrible title — enough to make one squirm rather than pay it heed — but it was a key inquiry and it exposed government overreach and perfidy as they infected the take-down of the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.

The clunky name belies one of the most important commissions in the country’s history — as it lays out, inadvertently, through under-oath testimony, the best defence of the Freedom Convoy protest ever offered. Sadly — Rouleau’s final report is written as if he had been in the hearing down the hall.

Yesterday’s decision adds to the pile of narrative correction so badly needed on this story.

“We are therefore of the view (like the Federal Court) that, on the basis of the record, Cabinet could not reasonably come to the conclusion that existing provincial capacity and authority could not effectively address the situation,” wrote de Montigny. “We are of the view that Cabinet did not have reasonable grounds to believe that a national emergency existed, taking into account the wording of the Act, its constitutional underpinning and the record that was before it at the time the decision was made,” he continued.

Back to the POEC. Canadians don’t know that this inquiry produced so much exculpatory testimony, from the mouths of police and our intel chiefs, that legacy media virtually ignored it. Why? Because it impugned their own hysterical reporting that turned portions of the country against peaceful protestors and exposed the abhorrent behaviour of the Liberal government — protecting its COVID mandates as fervently as Mao protected his Little Red Book. Tribe over truth.

Chrystia Freeland, the architect of the EA-enabled bank account freezings that shocked the world — managed a clean getaway. She’s off to Ukraine to advise Zelensky — a plonker who has spent the last three years grifting money to fight a war he cannot win.

And word is, Big Z is getting rich in the process. Freeland’s advisor on the Convoy banking issue was very likely Mark Carney, now our prime minister — cozying up to China on yet another foreign trip. Carney made it clear how much he detested the protestors and suggested a financial penalty was called for. Lo and behold.

From the Globe and Mail, seven days before the EA with account freezings was announced.

The protest persisted because no one from the federal government felt these Canadians exercising their right to speech and assembly — were worthy of a meeting. I have it on good authority — the protest would have ended if only they’d been treated with the same respect as — let’s say Black Lives Matter — to whom Prime Minister Trudeau took a knee. The Convoy would have settled for a coffee.

But that’s the problem with demonizing people who challenge governments. Once a smear campaign begins, alleging protestors are Nazis, rapists, fringe and not to be tolerated — government emissaries can’t exactly head over to a Tim’s to work things out over a Double/Double and a Dutchie.

Dehumanizing people you disagree with is a conversation stopper and the depersoning of Convoy protestors and their leaders is a critical example of why democracies require truth. And why they die under the yoke of propaganda.

Yesterday’s decision — is an indirect rebuke of Rouleau’s government-friendly POEC analysis but a direct hit on the corruption and ineptitude that attended Prime Minister Trudeau’s tenure and more specifically, his COVID years.

Here is a link to the decision from yesterday.

I stopped reading in order to get this to you. But also because its clear the court was accepting the scary media frame-up as fact even while upholding the two-year-old Mosley decision that found the government acted without meeting the parameters required to invoke a Public Order Emergency — Canada’s version of martial law.

Understand what has happened here. A second, higher court has upheld Mosley and blown a hole in the framework ginned up by Trudeau and his minions, to drop the awesome power and full weight of government on the heads of peaceful protestors. This also impugns the breathless and fact-free “reporting” by legacy media handmaidens in Ottawa who rely on access to the Liberal government for their jobs and social standing.

It is a circle. Government leaks fake-but-frightening intel to the media. Media reports a threat and scares the public into believing drastic action is needed to end the “occupation” born of “insurrection” — both terms introduced into the Convoy lexicon by operatives in the prime minister’s office. The reporting becomes fact in the minds of the people who we rely on for radical neutrality. Like our courts. This was a good decision. But in reading the court’s reasoning, I still have to shake my head.

A majority of Canadians cheered on the invocation of the Act despite the truth of the protesters good behaviour and cooperation with local police. I wish the pollsters had asked what “news” sources the respondents were engaged with. But I think we all know the answer to that.

Heads should roll. But they won’t. Even so, do not underestimate the importance of this decision. I know Tamara and Chris are feeling that perhaps truth might be breaking out - finally. A way is being paved.

I also hope we are approaching a minute that permits our film to actually change minds. To bring the country back together after years of division. We’ll see.

Back to it.

Stay critical

#truthovertribe