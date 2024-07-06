This week’s show with Catherine Austin Fitts

Monologue: Biden’s secret medical dossier plus the cello and the nightingale.

As I’ve been predicting since the debate and did again on this week’s show, the medical cover-up is what will end Joe Biden’s future in Washington. I have been reporting that there must be a second, secret medical file in order for Biden to be treated with the meds he would likely need for dementia — whichever kind it is.

Moments ago, Alex Berenson supported this theory by reporting that the White House logs include several visits from a doctor who specializes in treating Parkinson’s. There has been some reporting of a single visit but Berenson checked the logs and found nine. This was a natural lead to follow for someone thinking critically about Biden’s health. I thought perhaps he might have another MD stashed away in Delaware but it all might be Washington-centred.

Dr. Kevin R. Cannard, a Parkinson’s disease specialist, has visited the White House at least nine times in the last year, official White House visitor logs show. The logs show Dr. Cannard traveled to the White House residence medical clinic each time. He met either with the president’s personal physician or the naval nurse who coordinates care for the president and other top officials, the logs show. Dr. Cannard’s spate of visits began on July 28, 2023 and continued at least through March 28, 2024. The most recently released logs end on April 1, so it is not clear if Dr. Cannard has been to the White House more recently. The logs do not note the purpose of Dr. Cannard’s visits. A physician profile page for him notes he is a “neurologist and movement disorders specialist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center” who researches treatments for “early phase Parkinson’s disease.” Walter Reed provides medical care to senior federal officials.

If this exposes a hidden medical file that involves Biden’s doctor who signed off four months ago that he is fit for office — without a cognitive test — heads are going to roll all over DC. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the doctor who wrote that health update apparently met with Cannard. There is some mention in O’Connor’s report about no Parkinson’s findings which makes the multitude of visits extremely odd.

One of the enablers in the White House press corps must ask about this today.

