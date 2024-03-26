I couldn’t resist hearing from a Navy SEAL on the Baltimore bridge collapse. This morning I was up at my usual 5:00 am and discovered the horrifying video of a ship colliding with a bridge, which instantly collapsed. Humans were dying in real time. The sky was dark and the water darker and icy cold. Not much hope but I do know a bit about ships, their crews and the brave Coast Guard and police divers who are swimming through the abyss — looking for bodies.

As they search, cars will emerge from the murky depths, ghostly and still; their occupants trapped and dead. God willing they were knocked unconscious when their vehicles hit the water after a 150 drop with the collapsing structure.

There are some good visuals in this now somewhat dated news report. Worth watching. My show link is below it.

I spoke to Navy SEAL Jake Zweig for his analysis of why the container ship crashed and what the divers are facing. Listen below.

NOTE: I am still working my way through your lovely comments on my last post and promise to answer each and every one by the end of the week.

Stay critical.

Truth over tribe.