EXTRA: BALTIMORE BRIDGE HORROR FROM A NAVY SEAL DIVER AND SKIPPER
and the ugly Andrew Huberman smear
I couldn’t resist hearing from a Navy SEAL on the Baltimore bridge collapse. This morning I was up at my usual 5:00 am and discovered the horrifying video of a ship colliding with a bridge, which instantly collapsed. Humans were dying in real time. The sky was dark and the water darker and icy cold. Not much hope but I do know a bit about ships, their crews and the brave Coast Guard and police divers who are swimming through the abyss — looking for bodies.
As they search, cars will emerge from the murky depths, ghostly and still; their occupants trapped and dead. God willing they were knocked unconscious when their vehicles hit the water after a 150 drop with the collapsing structure.
There are some good visuals in this now somewhat dated news report. Worth watching. My show link is below it.
I spoke to Navy SEAL Jake Zweig for his analysis of why the container ship crashed and what the divers are facing. Listen below.
NOTE: I am still working my way through your lovely comments on my last post and promise to answer each and every one by the end of the week.
Stay critical.
Truth over tribe.
Trish Wood is Critical is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Bibi very unhappy about US plans to build a military base in Gaza. Payback - we'll knock down your bridge.
Payback for the recent attack on the Moscow theatre organised by the usual western suspects?
Also, NATO (ie US) has been trying, unsuccessfully, to destroy the Kerch Strait bridge in Crimea for over two years, Perhaps the US should have left the Crimean bridge and the Nordstream alone?
A planned event for sure ..... "Investigators said a series of as many as 16 falsified distress calls were transmitted over VHF channel 16 beginning on Feb. 17. U.S. Coast Guard investigators are seeking the public's help to identify a voice in apparent hoax calls. The calls are believed to have originated from the Strawberry Point area in Baltimore and consist of an individual calling out for help with no location or description of their vessel or nature of distress."
So the Coast Guard will not act or be slow to act when the real event is staged.
Baltimore Bridge - build back better - BB BBB 666 The globo's idea of a joke?
https://www.wbaltv.com/article/16-hoax-calls-baltimore-coast-guard-investigation/60268175
More “coincidences” here: https://bartoll.se/?s=baltimore+bridge