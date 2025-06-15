Trish Wood is Critical

Mel
1d

Though I enjoyed your interview with Lawrence a couple days ago, I don’t agree with him that it’s us, the USA, using Israel to dominate the Middle East. From this American’s perspective, our whole country has been taken over by Israel and there are many dual citizens in our Congress. They’ve passed resolutions and states have passed multiple laws making criticism or boycotts of Israel against the law. To many of us, it’s become The United States of Israel and we want this stopped. Hosting that psychopath Netanyahu in our Congress and having nearly ALL of them stand and clap for that demonic bastard, is just too much!! Every President goes to Israel and kisses that ***** wall and most of us are sick to death of it. To all Jewish peace activists and to all of the rest of us who agree with you, thank you and let’s keep speaking out against this truly evil regime.

John
1d

Several commentators have indicated that Bibi and the Israeli cabinet are have left Israel and are hiding on some Island.

I don't know if this is true or not, but it it is, it says a lot about the Israeli Leadership that they would leave their people to face Iranian retaliation on their own. They do not think that they should be accountable for their actions, but be bailed out by the Americans. Wow, start WWIII and then leave it to everyone else to clean up the mess.

