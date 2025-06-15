Pressure mounts from Israel for the United States to step in and save it — a predicted escalation that we should all fear. Meanwhile:

For those of you puzzling over why the Gulf States seemingly have withdrawn from anything but a kind of hedging neutrality — from not protecting Palestinians in Gaza to keeping it cool over Israel’s strike on Iran, this piece may shed some light. It’s worth reading so you have a reasonably good base from which to understand what’s unfolding. More than a few observers have been unsettled that none of the Arab states has come to the rescue in a meaningful way of the fading Palestinians. I have been to the Pal refugee camps in Jordan and they are not pleasant places but I suppose they are better than being bombed. They have existed since 1948.

I present the piece below as a basis for thinking about these questions, especially in the context of an expanding war and what might lie ahead. The Gulf States are nothing if not pragmatic. Even though they are not democracies and can behave in hideous ways, the billionaire class who run our politicians demand access to their riches, hence the Abraham Accords and the move to what this article calls “hedging” in the face of armed conflict. From the Gulf International Forum:

“The Gulf Cooperation Council’s rapid condemnation of Israel’s unprecedented strikes on Iran on Friday morning should not be interpreted as a defense of Tehran. Instead, this calculated move conveys different signals to allies, adversaries, and domestic audiences alike. With rising volatility and the spectre of a full-blown war between Israel and Iran looming over the region, the Gulf states have made one thing clear: they do not want to be dragged into a war not of their choosing.

From Riyadh to Doha, Gulf leaders find themselves forced to walk a tightrope. Their rebuke of Israel’s strikes reflects neither sympathy for Iran’s nuclear ambitions nor a rupture with Washington. Their statements mark a continuation of the region’s most essential strategy: hedging.

The GCC states, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have spent years building a pragmatic détente with Iran. That rapprochement culminated in the 2023 Oman- and China-brokered deal between Riyadh and Tehran—an achievement that Saudi Arabia will not sacrifice lightly, especially in the current context. Israel’s action undermines this peace process and risks reigniting tensions with Iran that the GCC capitals have worked so diligently to manage.

The Risks of War

The GCC’s condemnation of Israel’s actions signals a collective red line. By clearly condemning Tel Aviv’s actions, the Gulf states have indicated that they refuse to be a staging ground for a potential U.S.-Iran or Israel-Iran conflict. The message to other actors is unmistakable: keep the war off of the Arabian Peninsula. With major U.S. military assets and strategic infrastructure across the region, Gulf leaders know that escalation could quickly envelop their own cities and economies.

Beyond their territorial concerns, the GCC states fear that Iran’s opening move in a regional conflict would be to block the Strait of Hormuz, through which more than 20 percent of the world’s oil flows. A war that threatens this crucial artery jeopardizes not only regional stability, but the global economy. While a brief spike in oil prices may serve producers, a prolonged conflict could destroy investor confidence, delay the GCC states’ national diversification agendas, and threaten the Gulf’s long-term economic well-being.

Of course, even if the Gulf states manage to stay above the fray, a larger war still poses serious risks. For example, while Israel has not to this point struck Iran’s Bushehr nuclear facility, the risk remains ever-present and a major concern for the Gulf states. Located roughly 180 miles from Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE, a strike on Bushehr could release radioactive material across the Gulf’s waters and some of its largest cities. Contamination could threaten desalination plants—which supply up to 90 percent of the Gulf’s drinking water—disrupt fishing industries, and endanger public health. Urban centers like Doha, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi would likely face air quality crises, mass evacuations, and widespread panic—a potential environmental and humanitarian disaster that Gulf leaders must now prepare for.

A wider regional conflict also jeopardizes the economic and political investments made by the Trump administration. From the U.S.-brokered arms deals to recent trillion-dollar agreements in AI and cloud computing infrastructure across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, Trump-era initiatives are deeply embedded in the region’s economic future. An unstable Gulf endangers these ventures, putting at risk not only regional growth, but also the credibility of Trump’s Gulf policy legacy.

Escaping the Escalatory Spiral

For the GCC, the stakes are nothing short of existential. Energy markets, economic futures, and the physical safety of their populations and infrastructure depend on the peaceful resolution of the current crisis. Iran’s options to retaliate remain murky. As Iran and Israel continue military confrontation, direct retaliation against U.S. bases in the Gulf or critical infrastructure is unlikely in the near term, but not off the table. If Iran concludes that the United States had a direct hand in Israel’s actions and the U.S. bases in the GCC were used at any point in this escalation, Tehran could strike U.S. targets inside the Arab Gulf states. Gulf states are aware of this possibility and are suitably alarmed. Expect a flurry of backchannel diplomacy between the Gulf capitals, Tehran, and Washington to continue aimed at reducing tensions. Also expect the GCC states, especially Oman and Qatar, to offer mediation between the two belligerents.

In short, the GCC’s condemnation of Israel’s strike was intended to preserve Gulf states’ sovereignty and safeguard their economic stability. In a moment of dangerous escalation, Gulf states are asserting their strategic autonomy, signalling that they will not be pawns in a war they neither started nor supported. Their message is as pragmatic as it is urgent: contain the conflict, protect Gulf oil traffic, and keep the region’s other states out of the crosshairs. Whether Washington, Tehran, or Tel Aviv listens will determine whether the Gulf’s strategy of hedging can withstand the next phase of confrontation, or whether it will unravel in the fire of a broader regional war.”

In the meantime, your Sunday morning quick take on this story from social media.

From a longtime journalist based in the region:

From New York billionaire Bill Ackman.

