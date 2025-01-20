This is a big day for all of us, no matter political stripe, as Donald Trump is inaugurated in Washington — marking both the end and the beginning of many things. We are a broken people having suffered for years under a brutal government that locks up peaceful protestors, trashes the economy and insults average citizens through a deliberate campaign of abuse and othering.

We are tired but hopeful. Angry but anticipatory. And uneasy about where to turn.

This Saturday night I’m proud to be part of an event that will tackle some of these questions and attempt to light the way — with hope that the evening itself will remind us there is a great, big community we are connected with. This is how we will remake the future. By talking, listening and asking questions.

Please buy your tickets for the event here.

We will be talking Trump and how we manage the good and the bad. MAGA, MAHA and even MACA (make Canadian great again) — a discussion we have been having on the podcast. Now that Tony Fauci has been pardoned, Naomi’s vaccine research becomes paramount, and we will learn the depth of what is surely a criminal scandal that took lives in plain sight while public health and media stood by chanting safe and effective.

The rise of totalitarianism in democratic countries with failing media and how public health exploited fear is an important focus of our discussion as will be the importance of a truth over tribe attitude.

Naomi represented that spirit when she first appeared on the Tucker Carlson Show. A former Liberal was doing the unthinkable and speaking to the biggest voice in Conservative television. I cheered!!! And then shed a little tear of gratitude. Let’s celebrate her courage and the idea that we may all come together once again some day, leaving behind the toxic divison. For sure some of us will do it on Saturday.

Please come and join us.

Another tranche of free tickets will go to the first three who respond in the comments section. Think about inviting someone who disagree with Naomi and myself. They are welcome to come and ask questions. And they might learn something…so might we!

Stay critical

#truthovertribe