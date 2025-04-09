Jumping back into politics this morning with some tidbits gleaned from around the web and adding to a growing stack of scandals and questions about Mark Carney that should be making a serious dent in his support — even with a brainwashed CBC addicted Boomer crowd. If only they would learn what a podcast is.

My mantra that everything wrong in the world is the fault of corrupt legacy media — should win a Pulitzer based on this election.

The Carney Cohort are either nipping too much sherry while perusing the latest Vivaia walking-shoe offerings or suffering a contagious sexual fantasy about stern, formally dressed little men, snapping riding crops.

I’m only half-kidding as I did see a TikTok of a not unattractive female swooning over our duly appointed Prime Minister. There are women who lust after emotionally withholding men and Carney might very well be their poster boy. Think Remains of the Day and virtually all of the British royal family.

Now we are seeing what happens when the lines are blurred between what is private and what is public — a linkage that defines the ESG and sustainability cult. Carney is on a let’s build more housing kick. His brave new builds are modular and pre-fabricated little gems that will, according to Carney, end the housing crisis that he hopes we’ll forget that he and Trudeau caused.

There are a million good questions that accompany an announcement like this. Where? Do we have the infrastructure to support this? What will the influx of buildings and humans do to the people already living in the area? Just for starters.

Isn’t it interesting that Brookfield, is now heavily invested in the modular building sector.

The biggest question to Carney should be — will you personally, through the stocks in your Brookfield portfolio be profiting from such builds? Remember that his blind trust is only blind to us - but we do know he holds significant stock options in Brookfield.

Will this European-based company be off the government’s supplier’s list? Or are we heading to a Soviet-style tender process where our political leaders openly grift in order to enrich themselves?

I was glad to hear Stephen Harper quash the falsehood the it was Carney who single-handedly saved Canada’s economy in 2008 by lowering the Bank of Canada interest rate.

A Toronto Star piece this morning reports what many of us have known all along. It was Stephen Harper and his beloved Finance Minister, Jim Flaherty who did the heavy lifting that Carney now claims credit for. And given that our institutions weren’t involved in the sleazy, credit default swaps that tanked the American economy, including a couple of banks — the situation here was not nearly as dire.

As I’ve said on my podcast, Carney like Hillary Clinton has a glossy resume but the tiniest bit of investigation suggests many of their endeavours were failures. But let’s not cloud the Carney coronation with facts when we can sit back and admire his power suits and imperious countenance. Fifty Shades, indeed.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe