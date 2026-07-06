Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

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freelearner's avatar
freelearner
2dEdited

The charging documents are hilarious. They note the "strange gait" with his right leg not bending on surveillance video then transition straight to him crossing the roof, leaving out the surveillance of him climbing the stairs with two bent legs, so where is the rifle then? And how did he re-assemble the rifle post-roof (as there is no rifle visible when he jumps down) when the screwdriver was left on the roof? Why could the gun-sniffing dogs not find the gun? How was it fired when the safety couldn't be disengaged because the scope was in the way? How were the (never credible) Discord messages sent when Tyler was already in custody at that time?

The reason there have been a plethora of conspiracy theories is that none of this story ever made the least bit of sense. Starting with the obvious impossibility of him having been shot with a 30-06.

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Sarah's avatar
Sarah
2d

Evidence like text message confessions will be allowed in the court room, despite the fact that Tyler’s defense has not been allowed to vet those messages to determine if they were doctored or who actually sent them. Remember, the FBI and ATF was not forced to turn over key evidence despite multiple discovery requests because the judge has ruled it’s not necessary at this stage.

Key witness testimony from Lance Twiggs will be played, but Lance Twiggs is not allowed to be cross-examined because the judge has ruled it’s not necessary at this stage.

You will hear the Fed’s narrative absent any ability for the defense to meaningfully dispute it.

What you can expect (aside from Erika’s tears) are an orbit of her pay-rolled influencers trying to convince you that the unvetted evidence is “overwhelming” and “undeniable”.

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