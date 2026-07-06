Health update: I will submitting to a battery of tests this week before I go away for a few days. I have a great doc who is somewhat like Dr. House, distant but thorough and super curious. So we shall see and I will keep updating you folks because that it what we do here.

The film is my number one priority right now. Getting out of this city is number two and we are still looking for our escape hatch.

CHARLIE KIRK PRELIMINARY HEARING

Meanwhile: today we will begin to see exactly what the State of Utah has on Tyler Robinson, the 23-year-old local who is charged with murdering Charlie Kirk on September 10. Much more than a murder case will be exposed and in a sense this hearing and later the trial — if there is one — will reveal the level of perfidy that has captured many of the world’s biggest podcasters, some of whom claim to be “friends of Charlie”.

The actual investigators and prosecutors have been gagged by a publication ban, with one prosecutor even being sanctioned for clarifying a ballistics report mangled by media. Meanwhile, Podcastistan has run wild with all manner of insanity including the French Foreign Legion, Egyptian aircraft and hordes of young men in matching maroon shirts mysteriously on site at the shooting. I’ll stop there.

As you know, I’ve been pushing back on much of it but those of us who do, get little traction. In fact we are ridiculed and attacked for sticking to the basic facts of the case. There are logical, non-conspiratorial answers for the “questions” being raised about the official police narrative.

I will add here that if you look up the case of Clayton Johnson from Shelburne, Nova Scotia you will see that I am often critical of cops and in fact helped to get Clayton out of prison after a botched investigation into the death of his wife, Janice. There was no conspiracy. Just tunnel vision by the investigating officer and a Crown attorney looking for a win.

The Charlie Kirk murder will be shown to be what I predicted on my first podcast after the shooting. Human error. Brian Harpole, head of security has reported that campus police offered they would sweep the roof-tops. Leave it to us, they said. Agreeing to this was professional malfeasance for sure but Harpole has been accused by Candace Owens and others of purposefully allowing the shooting. He is suing and he should.

I reported here, early, that there was significant hatred toward Charlie being spewed by progressives in the student body at UVU — exposed in a petition to keep Kirk off of campus. I wonder if his security team even knew about the elevated risk. I found the document without breaking a sweat.

It’s been reported that Charlie was pulling away from the Zionist cause and rejecting it’s donor money. This would have been catastrophic diplomatically and there was some reporting that billionaire hotshots like Bill Ackman had recently been on Charlie’s case to swing back. But there is no actual evidence Israel was involved in the murder. None. And that matters. And more recent reporting suggests Charlie’s swing away from Israel was less dramatic than originally thought.

How far along Charlie was on that trend is unclear. There are some text messages being bandied about but no actual provenance or attending documentation are ever provided.

I think the preliminary and trial will be explosive and could rock the indy media landscape that has cashed in without offering actual evidence. Sadly — those who’ve been sucked into the latest Charlie Kirk, podcaster-driven parlour game won’t change their minds no matter what happens in the courtroom.

Could there have been a conspiracy at play to kill Charlie Kirk? Sure. But let’s see the evidence.

Here is the prosecutor’s case against Tyler Robinson. It is devastating and directly from the charging documents.

Watch the prelim live at the above link.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe