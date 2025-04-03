A still of Tamara, filmed for our documentary — looking across the prairies toward a future.

Just a short report this morning from Convoy Central in Ottawa. Later today, Justice Perkins McVey will announce her ruling in the criminal cases against Tamara Lich and Chris Barber. I’m told it will be an all day event. And we are expecting big crowds for perhaps the longest mischief trial in this country’s history. Nothing about what happened to us during COVID-19 and the Convoy felt “normal” which is why there is so much heartbreak on all sides. The court cases are no different. I wish all the division would end. The prosecutorial zeal makes no sense — at least to me, based on what I know.

I did an interview yesterday that may shed more light on the cultural calamity that has befallen this country. Us and them. Workers against lap-toppers in a clash that is not sustainable, that feels existential and that I believe good people on both side would like to end.

This division has seeped into every part of Canadian life in high relief during this election campaign and it must end. I find myself being super angry at people that I know would lend me kidney if I needed one. Powerful people drive the anger for political purposes and we must make it stop.

Maybe there is a role for Tamara and Chris to play in the future. Anyone who meets these two is won over, some are even shocked given the level of propaganda thrown their way. Maybe Coffee with the Convoy needs to become a live event for all sides.

The mood at the hotel where we are staying is up and down. Optimistic and also resigned. The fight against the charges and the state which is behaving like an aggressive, wounded animal can zap energy and vibes but the bounce-back always comes. Tamara is here comforting people worried about her. Chris is running his trucking business long distance by cellphone linked to his talented son Jonathan who is back home in Saskatchewan. And as I’ve said before, I have some faith in this judge.

All of it is playing out with an historically important election campaign underway. As I reported last week, Mark Carney is deeply anti-convoy and says so. The Op Ed he published suggests he was behind the advice to freeze bank accounts of both truckers and their financial supporters. Still not confirmed, but gosh I wish one of my highly paid legacy media colleagues would ask him that question.

Off to meet the crew and set up for the day.

I can’t help but think of Brian Peckford, author of our charter. How he is feeling this morning? History is being made today in a small Ottawa courtroom. There will be tears no matter what the verdict — and they will add to the rivers that have already flowed through the streets if our capital city and our broken country.

I will be back with more election coverage soon.

By the end of the day — we may all feel like we are living in a different country. For good or ill. You should know the crown is appealing every case — so the longed for ending may still be years away. But let’s not think that today.

Trish reporting from Ottawa.

I will file again tonight if I am still on my feet:)

This is a young person’s game…but we’re in it.

txx