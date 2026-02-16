I’m proud to repost here the work of Roxanne Halverson, a humble, thoughtful indy journalists who deserves more attention for her courage and willingness to step into the post-Tumbler Ridge cultural breach. As you read it, please consider the formula postulated by scholars who study the phenomenon of good people thinking hugely dangerous things — in other words our Liberal brothers and sisters and their handmaidens in legacy media who report that it is worse to misgender a mass shooter than to not tell the truth about how the slaughter of children came about. Which might prevent another one in the future.

A 30/30/30 analysis is from scholars who study Ordinary Men, the story of unremarkable Polish police who were convinced to murder local Jews in cold blood, on command without even a pretext.

I’m not suggesting the people screaming trans-phobia at those of us looking for answers — are Nazis — but neither were the ordinary men who complied with the order to shoot Polish Jews. My analogy is about the mindless following of lies and propaganda. Like we saw during COVIDian times.

The thirty percent of us who refuse to be captured are demonized while those who repeat the false but approved narrative are highly paid by the elites. This a society now so infested with ideology that the truth-tellers are considered more dangerous than the environment that nurtured Jesse/Strang/Van Rootsellar’s rampage and self-hatred.

Thirty per cent of the Oridnary Men were totally captured. Thirty percent went passively along. Thirty per cent refused to take part. Sadly — Canadians with power and influence are mostly in first thirty. Boomer voters are in the second. And the disrupters make up the rest. History will tell this story.

This is a great essay and worth the read.

