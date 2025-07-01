Trish Wood is Critical

K9 Tracker's avatar
K9 Tracker
14h

We need a Non-confidence vote carried forward in the House of Commons - we need, Canada needs to rid ourselves of this skid Mark. Then close the loopholes, get rid of the new borders Trudeau drew in solid Red Ridings that allowed the Lying Liberals to rise from the ashes.

I miss Canada before Trudeau trashed it and bled it for all he could.

8 replies
DJ_Wight's avatar
DJ_Wight
13h

Happy Canada Day, Trish. Having read quite a few articles from the UK over the past few years, which addressed Mr. Carney's 'values', over-reaching opinions, globalist elite biases and penchant for abusive fearmongering, I can only hope that a similar understanding of his deficiencies and lies may someday sink in to his voter base here. Not optimistic, though--I suspect it will require a lot more pain first.

1 reply
46 more comments...

