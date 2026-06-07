Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

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Oliver Cresswell's avatar
Oliver Cresswell
13h

I'm English. My parents moved me to Canada when I was 17 because they saw where the country was going. This is one of the most heartbreaking stories to come out of our declining civilization, and it should serve as a warning to all western nations that are forgetting the rule of law and sickening themselves with cultural self-flagellation. I'm looking at you Canada.

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Heather Risi's avatar
Heather Risi
13h

My heart breaks for his family. Imagine sitting in a court room watching this Bodycam footage of their son and listening to him beg for help and then instead of help they put him in handcuffs and read him his rights. One of the saddest things I have watched in a very long time…

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