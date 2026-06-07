Police body-cam footage of the arrest and death of 18-year-old Henry Nowak of Southhampton, England. Extremely distressing content. (It is pronounced Novak).

In the just released Hampshire police body-cam footage, Henry Nowak’s hand has turned pure white, so completely bloodless it seems not human. Our minds think, just for a second — perhaps it is alabaster or marble, like The David or the statues of martyrs and saints that populate Christian churches.

Most people don’t realize Michelangelo’s masterpiece tells a story and that David’s right hand is hiding a weapon as he contemplates taking on Goliath.

If you really study the right hand of the David statue by Michelangelo, you'll notice the clenching and tensing of the muscles. His veins bulge while adrenaline floods his brain. You see, David has just decided in his mind to fight Goliath. He is determined. His hand shows that. He is in that place in between decision and action. It's that split second moment before jumping into a pathway which will change his life forever--except he still doesn't know the outcome.

Unlike David, Henry didn’t have the chance to hide a weapon or prepare for a fight because he was attacked by a coward with a knife, virtually out of the blue.

“The night of December 3, 2025 was meant to be one of celebration for Henry Nowak as he marked the end of his first term at the University of Southampton with his football teammates. Yet tragically, the 18-year-old never made it home. In a callous murder that has shaken the nation and triggered riots over Britain’s ‘two-tier’ policing, Henry was stabbed five times by Vickrum Digwa – a Sikh armed with an eight-inch ceremonial knife who brazenly lied to police that he had been racially abused and punched by Henry. The accountancy and finance student was arrested as he lay dying on the ground, handcuffed while drowning in his own blood – despite telling bungling officers he had stab wounds. Henry’s last words of ‘I can’t breathe’ – and his desperate plea ‘I’ve been stabbed’ – were dismissed by an officer who scoffed: ‘Don’t think you have, mate.’”

That’s the line that knocks me over. Don’t think you have, mate. Think of it. Nowak is a good kid, straight arrow, university student who plays by the rules and loves his family. He probably thinks England is the greatest country in the world and that night he is celebrating his bright and hard-worked-for future. And yet something goes terribly wrong. As he lays dying, cut up, bleeding out, helpless — he is betrayed by the very people who should have saved him.

His repeated declarations to the Hampshire police that he had been stabbed and that he couldn’t breath were mocked. Imagine being in a vulnerable state, hearing police arrive only to have them treat you like the perp. Digwa played the race card and managed to convince the woke, anti-racism-trained cops that Henry was the criminal. Then, police made a foolish move that I believe finished Henry off.

Henry had been sitting up and even speaking for a while but went downhill and bleed out just a couple of minutes after police cuffed his hands behind is back. Whatever clotting had begun and was keeping him alive would have been ripped open by the forced flexing of Henry’s chest. Three minutes later he was gone. You can see in the “hand” photo the condition he was in — massive blood loss — when they did this. You’ll note at the end of the video above, a female cop announces that his pupils are non-responsive.

Digwa, a 23-year-old British Sikh, was convicted of the murder last year. But the recent release of the body-cam video has set the world on fire. Rightly so. It is without doubt one of the most painful videos I have ever watched.

Here is Digwa concocting his story to police in the emergency call.

Henry was stabbed multiple times and he lay helpless “on the floor” (meaning ground, as they say in the UK) — trying to convince police on scene that he couldn’t breath and that he was dying. His pale skin was also speaking. Catastrophic internal bleeding had been made worse by the bumbling, cruel and anti-racism over-trained drones who mocked young Henry as he pleaded for his life.

The blue surgical gloves also tell a story — and a cruel one. Police made sure to protect themselves before they sprung into action — arresting the fatally injured victim, falsely accused of racism by the brown-skinned liar who’d just stabbed him.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe