Women who grow up in let’s say, “exotic” households requiring all the fast moves described in the Gift of Fear to survive - will know the signs. I pointed out early that Mark Carney is not exactly blessed with Buddha-level patience. Grumpy, sarcastic and dismissive, people are starting to notice. We’ve seen it now multiple times. One hit on CBCs Rosemary Barton was Look inside yourself, Rosemary, a response to a tough question about his obvious conflicts. Say tuned — this telling phrase might be added to our caps/hats in the merch department. It says so much about Carney.

Trudeau and Carney share a certain privileged arrogance and cosplay understanding hardhat Canadians — using hockey sticks and joking awkwardly with aging icons. Mike Meyers lives full time in an extravagantly expensive apartment in New York — likely Brooklyn, home of our former CBC president. The references in this comically bad political add for Carney — are decades outdated and obviously aimed at shoring up support with his base, boomer oldsters, especially women, like me.

I suspect their polls are telling them young people who struggle so much they are not having children, will be looking elsewhere on election day. So Libs focus on the base which sadly, is women like me — except these women stopped thinking critically the day they realized their houses in Toronto are worth 4 million. They just want to keep it going — no matter who suffers. So, Elbows up!!

It’s behind a paywall so I’m bringing you the full version of the Telegraph take down of Carney’s persona. Here it is:

“Politics is a game of patience. Politicians need to master the ability to control their words, thoughts and emotions, whether they’re speaking in front of small groups, large audiences or the media – and no matter what the provocation. If a politician lets his or her guard down too often, the voters are likely to catch on. At best, they will develop a reputation for gaffes. At worst, they’ll be considered unsuitable for high office.

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, who called a snap election on Sunday afternoon for April 28, might be about to head down that path at lightning speed. It could ultimately lead to a very brief tenure as my country’s leader.

As far back as 2013, comments were already being made about Carney’s “self-confidence and hot temper”. Reuters was comparing the then outgoing head of the Bank of Canada to his number two, who was described as “soft-spoken [and] cautious”. It’s a reputation Carney carried with him to the UK, when he took up the position of governor of the Bank of England as a supposed “superstar”.

The Guardian’s former economics editor, Larry Elliott, reported that Carney was charming “if he chose to be”, but that there is another side to his character. “Journalists sometimes caught a glimpse of his volcanic temper,” Elliott wrote earlier this month, “and Bank staff were wary of getting on the wrong side of him”.

Carney is an intelligent man. And perhaps his combination of personality traitssuited him well in the ultra-competitive world of international finance. But will it survive the intense scrutiny of an election campaign?

Given that Carney has largely lived outside the country for years, many Canadians will thus far be unaware of his failures, including his less than stellar record at the Bank of England. They will similarly not have been exposed to his personal foibles. But in recent weeks, his short fuse has been on full display.

A mildly tense moment occurred during Carney’s first address as prime ministeron March 16. He was asked about fulfilling his Liberal leadership campaign promise to remove former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s hated consumer carbon tax before April 1, and how he planned to accomplish this in two weeks.

“Your question…how are we going to do it by the end of the day? That’s a great question, and we’ll come right back to you on that following the cabinet meeting,” Carney responded. When the reporter asked, “In that order?,” the PM replied only half jokingly: “Have a better follow-up than that.” The reporter replied, “There is a better follow-up, it’s just to get clarification…,” leading Carney to say: “Then that would be three questions, and everyone else would get angry.”

A more intense back-and-forth took place between Carney, the Globe and Mail’sStephanie Levitz and CBC News Network’s Rosemary Barton on March 17. They had asked about Carney’s blind trust, amid concern about possible conflicts of interest due to his years in the private sector. When Barton said it was “very difficult to believe” there couldn’t be any conflicts, Carney told her blankly to “look inside herself … you start from a prior of conflict and ill will”.

On March 20, a reporter asked about his trip to Europe, as a politician who has not yet won a federal election, with an expense of “at least half a million dollars”, and whether he would refund taxpayers. Carney said it was an “interesting question and way of framing it,” and then proceeded to talk about tariffs and trade. When the frustrated reporter said, “I’ll take that as a no, then,” Carney responded bluntly: “No, you’ll take that as a very comprehensive answer to your question.”

Thus far, what might be described as Carney’s impatience has been limited to his answers to journalists. With the polls so tight, however, Canada’s prime minister will now have to jump straight into an intense and stressful election campaign. It will undoubtedly contain questions from voters that he may consider beneath his intelligence, and he’s going to have to somehow figure out how to deal with them properly.

The problem for Carney is compounded by the reputation of his own party for political arrogance. Under former prime minister Justin Trudeau, the Liberals made a habit of governing with little recourse to public opinion, imposing the priorities of the progressive elite rather than advancing the interests of the common man. There’s little indication that Carney will be any different.

Canada’s prime minister is enjoying a political honeymoon, one of the key reasons why he decided to go for an early election. Some voters might imagine that his experience and straight-talking will serve Canada well when standing up to US president Donald Trump. But it’s only a few days into his premiership, and already what appears to be his short temper has gained notice. It could turn out to be a very short honeymoon indeed.”

Carney left a trail of tears in the UK and the finance world. He is Hillary Clinton 2.0 but a less skilled operator.

Stay Critical.

