So, in between writing and trying to keep it together during a time of maximum propaganda and violence, I’ve been obsessively following the catastrophe unfolding for the people living with bombardment and trauma — in the Middle East.

It feels like extreme déjà vu.

Every new development matters. Each one predictable, of course like the constantly mutating casus belli for the war itself. Weapons of mass destruction, murky security motives, the word terrorist being thrown about and present in virtually every sentence spoken by the Trump administration and Israel.

I am not alleging Iran has not aided and abetted attacks on Israel. Hosting Hezbollah in its southern region is bellicose behaviour.

But why is the America/Israel dangerous destabilization and death march — the only solution?

I’m sure you know by now that nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran had been underway. The report below by Global News is actually pretty good.

Here is a shocking detail about the American negotiating “team”. On it is Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, aggressively pro-Israel and public about wanting to turn the remnants of Gaza into a commercial building project for the family — one that includes a Jersey Shore-type beach development.

Hopefully construction will be delayed until they have shovelled out the human and concrete debris that Israel, with America’s very public, bi-partisan blessing — left behind.

Estimates suggest that approximately 80% of Palestinians killed in the Gaza conflict are civilians. Data indicates that 70% of those killed in residential buildings were women and children, highlighting a high civilian casualty rate.

One could argue that Kushner was on the nuclear talks team not to ensure success but rather to ensure the opposite so his father-in-law could go after Iran, once and for all. Good for the family business.

I watched Jeffrey Sachs on Monday — in an interview in which he called Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu both a psychopath and an asshole. I concur with both epithets and also Sachs’ bafflement at what is actually driving Trump’s all-in support for Israel.

So here is what might actually be going on. The Trump/Kushner family is betting big on their redevelopment of Gaza and in fact Kushner spoke about it recently at Davos. You should watch the entire video. But let me draw your attention to one comment about how they move forward with their vulgar plan.

“Without security no investors are going to come,” Kushner says — investors who will enrich his own family.

Iran, is obviously seen as a security threat. One has to wonder, especially after watching Kushner’s presentation, if this war is as much about protecting Trump family projects as it is about protecting Israel.

Meanwhile, the horror is being turned up to eleven. Looks like Teheran is getting the Gaza treatment. We were all warned this would happen.

Stay critical

#truthovertribe