Michel
4h

Should we not be taking our cues from the multitudes of Iranians worldwide, especially the women, who are celebrating the death of this dictator?

John
6hEdited

Thank you

I see little good coming from this.

I see people who are not thinking celebrating the death of an 86 year old man. An 86 year old man, who went to work in his office (that the Israeli's knew the location of) knowing that he would be killed. Now, there is a Martyr who's death will be remembered for 500 years by the Shia in Iran. Every Shia child will learn that he chose to die, because the people of Iran had no where to shelter from the bombs, so why should he.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Israel made a speech, then got on an airplane and flew to safety in Berlin.

Once again, no good will come from this.

