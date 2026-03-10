School bags in the aftermath of a bombing in Iran.

I’m down for the count on a medical issue — at least for a few days. However, it is hugely important to me that my readers are well informed, especially in times of war.

I am posting Tucker’s latest show — this one with Colonel Macgregor, who is a firm booking for my own podcast soon. I won’t have a show this weekend but I will be checking in here with you all and doing short posts of things I think are critical.

Never in my adult lifetime has there been such a clampdown on information. As I said in my previous post — it is unclear how many have died — civilians and troops, both American, Israeli and Iranian. And of course legacy media is incurious to say the least as they always are. There are numbers being batted about.

In the meantime it’s becoming clear that the 160 people killed at an Iranian girl’s school were hit by something the looks very much like a Tomahawk missile which points the finger at the United States. It is also reported that it was a “double tap” with launches 40 minutes apart. (Even so, I just saw Macgregor tell Carlson he is sure the attack on the school was a mistake and I agree.)

Above, headlines from the Drudge Report which is somewhat tabloid but reasonably plugged in.

Trump is saying absurd things and people are starting to notice — recently he suggested that Iran has been beheading babies and continued with vague blustering that isn’t even close to making a case for what’s happening in the Middle East — started by Israel and America.

Trump is hinting he may wrap it up soon but it could be a war he is unable to contain, at this point.

Carlson and Macgregor are both as horrified as yours truly of Jared Kushner being on the negotiating team that may have brought this about. Kushner is so conflicted in every possible way that his mere presence at the those discussions feels incendiary and an embarrassment to the diplomats who’ve given their lives to the “service” — one that can only survive if negotiators are credible and keep their word.

From Haaretz - a reasonably reliable Israeli news organization.

Here’s a link to the copy.

Macgregor and Carlson are speaking openly about nukes being in play.