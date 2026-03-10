IRAN WAR DIGEST: MARCH 10, 2026
Updates and Trish is down for a few days. (medical -- not serious)
School bags in the aftermath of a bombing in Iran.
I’m down for the count on a medical issue — at least for a few days. However, it is hugely important to me that my readers are well informed, especially in times of war.
I am posting Tucker’s latest show — this one with Colonel Macgregor, who is a firm booking for my own podcast soon. I won’t have a show this weekend but I will be checking in here with you all and doing short posts of things I think are critical.
Never in my adult lifetime has there been such a clampdown on information. As I said in my previous post — it is unclear how many have died — civilians and troops, both American, Israeli and Iranian. And of course legacy media is incurious to say the least as they always are. There are numbers being batted about.
In the meantime it’s becoming clear that the 160 people killed at an Iranian girl’s school were hit by something the looks very much like a Tomahawk missile which points the finger at the United States. It is also reported that it was a “double tap” with launches 40 minutes apart. (Even so, I just saw Macgregor tell Carlson he is sure the attack on the school was a mistake and I agree.)
Above, headlines from the Drudge Report which is somewhat tabloid but reasonably plugged in.
Trump is saying absurd things and people are starting to notice — recently he suggested that Iran has been beheading babies and continued with vague blustering that isn’t even close to making a case for what’s happening in the Middle East — started by Israel and America.
Trump is hinting he may wrap it up soon but it could be a war he is unable to contain, at this point.
Carlson and Macgregor are both as horrified as yours truly of Jared Kushner being on the negotiating team that may have brought this about. Kushner is so conflicted in every possible way that his mere presence at the those discussions feels incendiary and an embarrassment to the diplomats who’ve given their lives to the “service” — one that can only survive if negotiators are credible and keep their word.
From Haaretz - a reasonably reliable Israeli news organization.
Macgregor and Carlson are speaking openly about nukes being in play.
Trish Wood is Critical is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
For those who still confuse Talmudo-Satanist Epsteinian Zionism/Judaism with Islam, this is what the Prophet Mohammed said and Iran is abiding by it. USrael is not! And never has.
What Israel, the US, and most of the West practice and are supported by is to be found in the six (magic number) million pages of the Epstein Files. IT is far more than 'files'. It is doctrine. Arguably, it is the 'Holy Bible' of modern Zionist Judaism.
“The Hadith (sayings and actions of the Prophet Muhammad PBUH ) govern everything in life including war. . Before battle, the Prophet PBUH famously issued “Rules of War” to his commanders, which included:
Do not kill women or children.
Do not kill the elderly or the sick.
Do not kill monks or priests in their places of worship.
Do not destroy property, cut down trees, or kill livestock.
The US and the UK have no such moral values, as we can see from the bombing of Dresden, the fire bombing of Tokyo, the nuclear bomging of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and more recently the destruction of Fallujah where the residues of U238 weapons are still killing.”
Thank you to Julian McFarland's News Forensics.
be aware of the info in time of war. No one knows who dropped the bomb how and where it came from. each info is to manipulate the masses. More, with A.I. videos now it can create a full illusion. better to take care of your local community, family, pets and life. this is real for each of us.