For those who still confuse Talmudo-Satanist Epsteinian Zionism/Judaism with Islam, this is what the Prophet Mohammed said and Iran is abiding by it. USrael is not! And never has.

What Israel, the US, and most of the West practice and are supported by is to be found in the six (magic number) million pages of the Epstein Files. IT is far more than 'files'. It is doctrine. Arguably, it is the 'Holy Bible' of modern Zionist Judaism.

“The Hadith (sayings and actions of the Prophet Muhammad PBUH ) govern everything in life including war. . Before battle, the Prophet PBUH famously issued “Rules of War” to his commanders, which included:

Do not kill women or children.

Do not kill the elderly or the sick.

Do not kill monks or priests in their places of worship.

Do not destroy property, cut down trees, or kill livestock.

The US and the UK have no such moral values, as we can see from the bombing of Dresden, the fire bombing of Tokyo, the nuclear bomging of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and more recently the destruction of Fallujah where the residues of U238 weapons are still killing.”

Thank you to Julian McFarland's News Forensics.

be aware of the info in time of war. No one knows who dropped the bomb how and where it came from. each info is to manipulate the masses. More, with A.I. videos now it can create a full illusion. better to take care of your local community, family, pets and life. this is real for each of us.

