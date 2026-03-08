Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bevvie's avatar
Bevvie
5h

Thank you Trish. We all need dependable and reliable sources to navigate this one.

Reply
Share
2 replies
MichaelT's avatar
MichaelT
4h

Nope…Sorry, there is much more to this story…This is propaganda.

Reply
Share
27 replies by Trish Wood and others
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Trish Wood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture