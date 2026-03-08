A reader pointed out that this video is from a previous attack in 2024 — and I am making a correction. Posted below is a video from three hours ago showing Israeli attacks on Lebanon in the current conflict. My fault. Very difficult when most information is coming from social media. That being said — I’m leaving the 2024 video up so people have an understanding of how difficult it is to live in the region. It must feel like it never ends.

Given that we are living in wartime, I’m temporarily switching up the Stack to serve you best. Like during the Canadian Federal election, I will be posting more often — with items large and small that you might miss otherwise. I am online a great deal so I’m happy to post what I think is important but that doesn’t require what we call in the news business “wrap-around” copy. Hope this works and helps you understand better this massive threat to our well-being — heck, even our lives.

Do feel free to offer corrections when needed. That is the beauty of this site. Happy to fix errors which will happen from time to time in this environment.

Above is an Israeli attack on a civilian target in Lebanon, posted by Rep. Thomas Massie who is very angry about it. Who wouldn’t be? (2024)

Here is the video from three hours ago. Civilian targets in Lebanon are being hit.

All a journo can do is their best. Sometimes we fall short. It’s sad to say that exploded buildings in the region are so common on social media right now — it’s just too easy to grab an incorrect version.