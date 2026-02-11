Female in a dress.

Note: Last name in this story is INCORRECT. Unclear why since Juno News claims a family member confirmed this morning. RCMP are identifying the shooter as 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar. The family members killed were his mother and step brother.

Police report this afternoon they have been called to the house previously for mental health and weapons issues. This looks not unlike Nick Reiner. Psychotropic drugs prescribed, weed smoking and other substance taking. “Transition” began two years ago. Police have clearly been given their walking papers and despite Jesse being a male, are making it a big deal to say he is “female”. Is RCMP policy? I would like to know.

Police should always deal in facts in a murder investigation. This is really weird. Not even saying “trans” but that he was female because that he is what he said about himself. Wow.

September 10, 2025

12:23 PM Mountain Time

Utah Valley University Campus

ATTENDEE: Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?

CHARLIE KIRK: Too many. [Applause]

Seconds later, Charlie Kirk was dead at the hands of a suspect believed to be tied to a radical online trans movement.

Canadians this morning will fully understand Kirk’s warning issued in the moment before he was assassinated — by a suspect said to be avenging his trans boyfriend. And if you listened to our podcast last week, you heard Sierra Weir and me warning about the folly of Canada’s anti-conversion therapy bill that makes it illegal for therapists to explore underlying mental illnesses when a young patient has diagnosed themselves as being trans.

Doctors in Canada must affirm gender identity as the issue for patients who are sometimes gravely mentally ill. This includes teenagers who’ve been exposed to the digital and viral contagion of the trans movement online and in school and as a result, adopt a trans persona seeking relief from other serious problems. It seems this might be the case with the Tumbler Ridge shooter who became trans two years ago, at age fifteen.

Fully understand — mental health professionals in this country are prevented from investigating what might really be going on — including murderous impulses brought about by personality disorders and perhaps even puberty blocker and hormones. Not to mention SSRIs.

Here is Bill C-4. I am obviously against actual conversion therapy for children who are gay — but C-4 includes a gender clause that prohibits therapeutic investigation once someone has self-diagnosed gender dysphoria.

Jesse Strang, the 17-year-old trans teenager can’t tell us why he opened fire — because he killed himself. (Some reporting now that he was eighteen)

It is being reported by an outfit I trust, that he had serious issues, concurrent with whatever his gender problems were. Key phrase: violent tendencies from a very young age.

Was Strang seeing a therapist? If so — was he being treated for his other issues or was it — affirming care, all the time?

Description by police of the events.

Floyd said that police who entered the school encountered a “very dramatic scene,” finding six victims dead, as well as the body of the shooter, while another person died on their way to hospital. BC Emergency Health Services says it received an initial call at 1:22 p.m. “Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to two patients who were transported by air ambulance to hospital, one in critical condition, and one in serious but stable condition,” the service said in a statement. Floyd said about two dozen others were assessed and triaged at the local medical centre, adding that without the support of professionals at the clinic, “this would have been a far worse outcome.” Police said they identified a secondary location believed to be connected to the incident, and two people were found dead inside the residence.

A massive tragedy for this country made worse by the buffoonery and Maoist level message control from cops and media. An early police description was gun-person with a flurry of other vague descriptions — a serious problem. They thought Strang was alive and on the run but couldn’t break the approved speech rule to give the community an accurate description. Man in a dress got out for a minute but was dialled back to woman in a dress.

Media and cops were doing exactly what the slogans demanded — protecting trans kids — even as one of them posed a real threat to other children and the community at large.

Here is a journalistic monstrosity from the Toronto Star.

Understand that the female in a dress with brown hair description was given to the community when they were sheltering in place in case the gun person was alive, on the loose and still a threat. They can’t even be honest when it would save lives.

Let’s ask if Strang was ever under a therapist’s care. Was he ever on puberty blockers or hormones? Was he being treated for other mental illnesses? It is possible that this tragedy could have been prevented?

Too soon to say. But let’s start being truthful about what just happened in this country of ours. A place where honesty always bows to the approved ideology. Always. Even when its life and death.

Never forget this harmful bill was passed with the blessings and enthusiasm of our former Prime Minister who bought into every speech and slogan lefty non-profits and NGOs crafted for the PMO.

My heart breaks but my frustrations with this country are boiling over. The virtuous elbows-up crowd who blindly support anything Liberal media/CBC tells them to — must take a look in the mirror this morning. But they won’t.

Was Jesse Strang ever salvageable? We need to find out the answer to that question and fast.

NOTE: Just got this not authenticated list of drugs Strang was on. I suspect it is legit.

It looks very Nick Reiner-ish. Anti-psychotics and SSRIs. Plus weed.