History moves fast and tomorrow everything will be different. Most of you are busy going on about your workday so this won’t take long. It’s about why this former lefty, has been hoping for a second Trump administration since 2020.

Kamala Harris and her surrogates have perfected and fully embraced the Chicken Little - Sky is Falling attack. They stuck to it until last night, at her final event when she pretended to disdain the very division she has been sowing for months. I am hopeful voters are growing immune and that they see her claims of Trump being Hitler and an existential threat to the country as the desperate move they are.

This party is so out of ideas, its rockstar endorsements are coming from Cardi B — a foul-mouthed and illiterate former prostitute and the Cheney family. Dick and Liz will go down in history as two of the most compromised and dangerous liars in American political history. One started a misbegotten war on fake intel and the other impugned the credibility of any future Republican who might dare question a stolen election. What a team.

As the clock ticks down today, never forget the Dem rhetoric so incendiary that Donald Trump was literally dodging bullets just three months ago. That moment in Butler was the nadir but since 2016 and the complete and utter humiliation of Hillary Clinton, Democrats have done more in their attempts to neutralize Trump than they have for the country. What makes them good at dirty politics; lawfare, media manipulation, hoaxes and lies, should disqualify them forever from actual governance.

It’s been said that elections are a blood sport and on July 13th, Thomas Crooks made that concrete, subsuming of the humanity of Trump and his voters when he raised his weapon and took that grazing shot. For a moment Dems and their legacy media comms team took a breath and seemed ready to tone down the hysteria but not for long. Former Trump-haters stepped out of the shadows in the following days to say they would vote for him, in part on the basis of his indomitable spirit that day.

Within hours, Harris’ court jesters were back at it, with misquotes, lies and hyperbole so absurd it would be funny if not being endorsed and repeated by legacy media and yesterday, people like Oprah, who should know better. She said “it is entirely possible we will not have the opportunity to cast a ballot again.” Jill Biden on The View said “we will lose all of our rights, including out voting rights.” Do they actually believe this? They would all know as they were repeating this slander that it might get Trump killed. Think about that.

Sadly, my sisters in the aging white female category seem highly susceptible to this message. I wish Trump had softened his abortion position and I fear if he loses it will be on this issue.

My own journey to Trump began in 2016 and most of you have heard it before. It was fuelled by the betrayal of Bernie Sanders and the anti-war movement and nurtured further by Hillary’s behaviour when she lost. Then it became a plea for fair play. Trump was never allowed to govern in peace. The impeachments and hoaxes just kept coming. And if he wins again, no doubt the Democrats will be up to their old tricks.

Yes, he is flawed but no one at this point can doubt his dedication to the country. What more does he have to endure? He could be off with his millions playing golf and doing Fox News talk shows but instead he is risking it all every time he steps out of the house.

I’ll end with the words of Eugyppius who nails exactly the problem Trump and his dream team will confront if they win. Their success could change everything.

The managerial cancer has subsumed the political establishment itself, as leading politicians and elites of all stripes have closed ranks around the bureaucracy to form a suffocating, all-encompassing system of consensus politics that nobody controls or even understands. An entrenched machine like this is not something that anybody can vote out of existence, but for a very long time there was no way to vote against it at all. Donald J. Trump represents a novelty in American politics, in that he is the first major politician to oppose this great behemoth, bluntly and in the open.

It’s going to be a long night and given dysfunctional American politics, perhaps a long week. Let me know what you are thinking below.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe