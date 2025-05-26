I loved Queen Elizabeth II and wept when she died. Not just because a figure who had been part of my whole life was gone but because she represented a last chance for her terminally ill nation and culture, which was selling out to globalist agendas. Her strength and dignity always shone through, despite the indiscretions of emotionally stunted family members like Charles (affair with Camilla) and Andrew (sketchy relationship with Jeffrey Epstein). Through her, I hung on to the last vestige of something I felt in my DNA, as a granddaughter of the Empire for all its faults.

Queen Elizabeth II kept her royal nose out of politics, something King Charles seems incapable of. The idea that he can hold a sceptre while donning an ermine cape yet espouse for progressive politics is absurd. To come to Canada in aid of a net-zero- obsessed prime minister whom much of the country hates, is yet another misstep.

King Charles is both arrogant and not that bright which is a dangerous combination. There are a number of instances of him intervening or adopting stances that happen to align with those of Prime Minister Carney — including publicly supporting net-zero zealotry and jumping on the sustainability train. It’s highly likely the two cavorted at various events pushing these dangerous ideas.

GROK’S LIST ABOUT CHARLES

Founded the Sustainable Markets Initiative in 2020 to promote sustainable business practices.

Spoke at global forums like COP21, COP26, and the 2020 World Economic Forum, urging action on climate change.

Here GB news reporting on the King’s support for a lefty eco-zealot.

Controversy: Some critics, like Nigel Farage, argued his environmental advocacy was too political for a royal. Others, including scientists, have criticized his opposition to genetically modified crops as hindering agricultural progress.

King Charles is also known for his advocacy of multiculturalism and immigration, despite the tension and erosion of innate British culture. He is offending the very people who have kept the monarchy safe from a growing chorus of left-wing abolitionists.

He can’t even stand up for the Church of England and has offered to change his official title that attends the Crown and has since the days of randy King Henry —from “Defender of the Faith” to “Defender of Faith” to reflect Britain’s growing multifaith society.

So now King Charles is here to give an air of credibility to a government lead by a team that reflects his own politics but is driving the middle and working class into the ground. And is also driving Alberta away. How perfect. A lefty King who feels not the pain of his own progressive codswallop, supporting the Liberal party of rich boomers and Eastern corporate titans who also isolate themselves from the dire circumstances they create.

Meanwhile the King’s grifting son and daughter-in-law remain titled - and stay rich by destroying with smears the very Kingdom they exploit.

