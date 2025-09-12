KIRK KILLER CAUGHT -- NOW THE MURDER MYSTERY BEGINS -- WHY?
Worth a watch and wise words from the Governor of Utah about violence overload.
I’m running off to do this week’s show with my guest Chris Bray but in the meantime, here is a pretty interesting news conference from the FBI on the killer and how the investigation unfolded.
An otherwise normal-seeming kid from an average American family. What radicalized him? I’m afraid we know the answer. Get your kids off the internet and your gamers especially, off of Discord.
And if they are at uni — given the number of teachers now busted for dancing on Kirk’s grave: ask some serious questions about what they are learning and who is teaching them. Robinson himself wasn’t currently a student there, apparently.
Mum is a social worker. David is a cop. Behold every parent’s worst nightmare.
Tyler Robinson and family. Never forget his father essentially arrested him and took him in. Mr. Robinson’s son is facing the death penalty. There is so much tragedy in this story.
.
MUG SHOT
Trish Wood is Critical is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Oracle Films post on X sums up the situation for me. “Let me just say I didn't know Charlie Kirk. I never interacted with him or engaged much with his output, so I respectfully felt it wasn't my place to comment on the events of September 10th. The internet is already awash with enough unsolicited opinion.
And yet I've found it difficult to stop thinking about what transpired, or the ongoing response to it. So I figured I'd try at least to put my observations into words.
To express compassion is apparently to choose a side in 2025. The orchestrated polarization has reached fever pitch.
There are those saying "he held this opinion so he deserved this outcome" - the Systems Theory school of thought that assumes ethics can be reduced to a flow diagram.
I see unwitting footsoldiers celebrating murder in broad daylight as though it's somehow, ever a virtuous act. As though the sanctity of life is not applicable to people they disagree with. As though death is a joke; just another talking point in the news cycle to stir up political tensions.
I see those calling for a knee-jerk reaction and pounding the war drum.
I see media talking heads fanning the flames of mass unrest.
I see hypocrisy and selective outrage on both sides of the political aisle. Those still capable of empathy only seem to be applying it along party lines.
I see psychopaths dividing and ruling the world we inhabit.
I see a stage set for psy-ops and false flag attacks, but one with real human casualties.
If there's a lesson to be found in this chaos, it's that dehumanisation is always a reliable precursor to atrocity. That's a lesson repeated through history, yet one we never seem to learn.
Above everything though, a wife lost her husband. Two children lost their father. This was a senseless and tragic loss of life, and another blow to our shared sense of humanity.
September 10th 2025 was a watershed moment. Not because it catalysed civil war. Though it might, if vested interests get their way.
Because it reminded us once again that evil is flourishing in this world, expressing itself through acts of inhumanity.
Place me where you like on the phony left/right paradigm. If such a team exists that sincerely opposes that evil, I'm on that one.
Thoughts and prayers are with the Kirk family at this time.” https://x.com/oraclefilmsuk/status/1966486750509122016?s=46
I heard a term this morning which I admit I’ve never known before “stochastic terrorism”. It’s a form of political violence directed at a group or individual.
Media, universities (and most public school systems) and governments killed Charlie by indoctrination.