I’m running off to do this week’s show with my guest Chris Bray but in the meantime, here is a pretty interesting news conference from the FBI on the killer and how the investigation unfolded.

An otherwise normal-seeming kid from an average American family. What radicalized him? I’m afraid we know the answer. Get your kids off the internet and your gamers especially, off of Discord.

And if they are at uni — given the number of teachers now busted for dancing on Kirk’s grave: ask some serious questions about what they are learning and who is teaching them. Robinson himself wasn’t currently a student there, apparently.

Mum is a social worker. David is a cop. Behold every parent’s worst nightmare.

Tyler Robinson and family. Never forget his father essentially arrested him and took him in. Mr. Robinson’s son is facing the death penalty. There is so much tragedy in this story.

