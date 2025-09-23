MELTDOWN: BILLIONAIRES FOR THE WIN AND OSTRICH TROUBLE.

The Ostrich Farm story is fast moving and there have been a lot of “last stands” since we first interviewed Katie Pasitney but it’s not looking good and in fact yesterday it looked imminent. Again.

Katie called me terrified and crying late in the afternoon eastern time saying police and CFIA were there, dozens of them and the cull was about to happen. I set up a record with her but it was not to be as word got out and this BC operation was once again the centre of world attention.

I was concerned at one point that she had been arrested but I don’t believe that has happened. There is plenty of decent news coverage to review. It is a breaking story and worth following Drea Humphrey who is there. As of this writing, the cull has not started but the birds are not well — likely from the stress.

Max Blumenthal continues his stellar reporting on the last days of Charlie Kirk who was fighting an existential battle against his Zionist donors, committed to shutting him down because of his well-documented and changing stance on Israel. Absolute corruption of democracy and the information space is being revealed through Kirk’s desperate fight to save TPUSA while honouring his changing but heartfelt beliefs.

Read the story here.

Ultra-Zionist billionaire Robert Shillman was one of Charlie Kirk’s most committed donors. But as Kirk fell under attack for his increasingly critical Israel views during his final weeks, sources say Shillman ended funding for TPUSA.

As his campus tour approached, Kirk was subjected to an “almost daily” lobbying campaign from Netanyahu’s allies.

However, as Kirk drifted from the official, Netanyahu-enforced line on Israel in the past year, expressing frustration with onerous demands from Zionist donors and hosting the leading conservative critics of Israel at his TPUSA events, Shillman apparently grew resentful. A TPUSA insider has told The Grayzone that Shillman recently cancelled plans to erect the plaque bearing his name inside the conservative organization’s office complex. Those who contribute $1 million or more to TPUSA become eligible for an honorary plaque, but Shillman’s donations were said to be considerably higher. Few donors have done more than Shillman to fuel the influence of the Zionist movement’s anti-Muslim, pro-Likud wing inside the US. “With this pen, and a checkbook, I provide ammunition!” the billionaire proclaimed during a gala of the right-wing Zionist Organization of America in 2021.

Doesn’t free speech mean getting to make up your own mind? Doesn’t it mean, as Kirk said, reviewing the facts and then deciding your position? I’m afraid our ability to do that is slipping further and further way.

The Charlie Kirk donor scandal and the clampdown on speaking freely, in public and online is spreading fast. Tucker Carlson is being attacked from all sides. There isn’t a single government in a major Western country not guilty of the most draconian moves against it citizens. The UK is actually arresting people like Graham Linehan - the writer picked up by police for bad “tweets”.

Donald Trump’s administration, after promising during the campaign to be vigilant for protected speech rights — seems to be reversing. His AG, Pam Bondi is making pronouncements about going after “hate speech”. And in Canada we just keep falling further into the Liberal government’s sinkhole. Behold the Combatting Hate Act.

“To address this rise in hate, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the Honourable Sean Fraser, today introduced the Combatting Hate Act. The legislation would amend the Criminal Code to:

Make it a crime to intimidate and obstruct people from accessing places of worship, as well as schools, community centres and other places primarily used by an identifiable group;

Make hate motivated crime a specific offence, ensuring such conduct is more clearly denounced and that offenders are held accountable; and

Make it a crime to wilfully promote hatred against an identifiable group by displaying certain terrorism or hate symbols in public.”

The proposed changes respect Canadians’ Charter freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly, and would not unreasonably impact the freedom to protest, or voice concerns peacefully. It targets criminal behaviour that intimidates or obstructs access to community spaces, making clear where the line is drawn. In addition, changes to the Criminal Code would codify a definition of “hatred” to clarify when conduct constitutes a hate crime. Finally, the law would streamline the process to lay hate propaganda charges by removing the requirement to obtain the Attorney General’s consent. By removing this step, law enforcement would be able to act quickly to counter hate speech and protect communities. A strong Canada means strong protections for our communities and a Criminal Code that responds to emerging threats, protects victims of crime, and keeps our kids safe. This is the next in a series of crime and justice reforms the Government of Canada will bring forward in the weeks and months ahead to strengthen community safety and Canada’s justice system.

Now that any criticism of Israel can be included as a hate crime, we note a rise in the number of complaints about anti-semitism. The following statistic was included in the government’s announcement.

Most police-reported hate crimes targeting religion were directed towards Jewish (68%) and Muslim (17%) populations.

Meanwhile understand how our political and informational landscapes are driven by billionaire donors like Shillman. Even in Canada.

In 2017, Laura Loomer was one of multiple anti-muslim activists appointed as “Shillman Fellows,” named for Trump activist and Cognex CEO Robert J. Shillman. ……….In the United States and Canada, Shillman has funded both Project Veritas and Rebel News (both of which have worked extensively with Loomer.)

From Blumenthal.

Shillman has also invested substantially in the career of Laura Loomer, a former Rebel Media personality and fanatically anti-Palestinian provocateur who enjoys direct access to Trump and members of his inner circle, shaping personnel and policy decisions while lashing out at insufficiently pro-Israel staffers. Weeks before the TPUSA founder’s killing, Loomer blasted Kirk for his inconsistent support for Israel. She was especially piqued by Kirk’s platforming of Tucker Carlson, whom she branded “an uppity Waspy snob” who serves as a “mouthpiece for Iran and Qatar.” “Charlie speaks out of both sides of his mouth… [his] messaging is all over the place and some of us just want to know where he stands,” Loomer tweeted on July 12, 2025. She went on to call Kirk “a political opportunist” and a “charlatan” who “stab[bed] Trump in the back” by hosting Dave Smith, an anti-Zionist podcaster and comedian, at a TPUSA summit.

It’s always money. Always. Never, ever forget that.

In the meantime, the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza and the annexation of the Hamas-free West Bank continue apace. Our cowardly leaders are belatedly cheering for Palestinian sovereignty but in about fifteen minutes — “Palestine” will be long gone.

Erika Kirk will be making a statement this week I’m told. There is talk of a rift at TPUSA over Israel and one of it’s board members just attacked Candace Owens on the PBD podcast. What will Mrs. Kirk do? Will she take a risk and honour her husband’s shifting views or save TPUSA’s funding by going along with the paid-for narrative.

Meanwhile, Larry Ellison who at times is the richest man in the world, has consolidated his very Israel-friendly, media empire. After purchasing, with his son, Bari Weiss’ Free Press, he has just pulled off a power-play for Tik-Tok to add to his media portfolio. He already owns CBS. It’s been announced the data from Tik-Tok will be stored on the servers at Ellison’s tech company — Oracle.

What does he do with the rest of his money?

Stay tuned.

Stay critical.

