MIDWEEK MELTDOWN: DEATH BY BUREAUCRAT / OF COVID AND CULLS

19-year-old Kai Matthews

There is an ostrich challenge before the Supreme Court.

Today’s meltdown explores how the Universal Ostrich Farm case mirrors the death of Kai Mathews during the height of COVID-19 bureaucratic insanity. The young Nova Scotia student died after a number of trips to emergency for medical care but was sent home. His frantic parents even called an ambulance as he deteriorated from meningitis. EHS came and recorded the state he was in but refused transport because he didn’t have a negative COVID-19 test on file.

We should view the similarities in the cases as the outcome of murderous groupthink that captures organizations and bureaucracies. This is how good people do bad things. At the top of the heap — is usually an overpaid, dark-triad type leading his paid followers down a depraved path. I have posted the link to the lawsuit filed by Kai’s parents so you can read the full horror of what happened.

Here are some graphs. The blame lays in a multitude of places including the MOH and the media who encouraged the hysterical COVID-19 nonsense.

Please view this story with eyes asking questions about how many medical professionals who touched this case were rendered so blind and in my opinion, heartless, that this could happen.

The Horror of Culling:

There is a documented link between large-scale cattle culling in the UK, particularly during the 2001 foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak and the earlier BSE crisis, and increased farmer suicides. The mass slaughter of animals caused severe economic hardship, trauma, and a sense of devastation for farmers and their families, leading to increased mental health issues and a higher demand for support services. Key Events and Impacts BSE Outbreak (1980s-1990s): The “mad cow disease” crisis led to the slaughter of millions of cattle and resulted in a political and public health crisis. Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) Outbreak (2001): This outbreak triggered a sharp rise in farmer suicides. Consequences of Culling: Economic Devastation: The culling of entire herds due to disease outbreaks caused immense financial hardship for farmers. Psychological Trauma: Farmers experienced significant mental health issues and emotional distress from the loss of their animals and livelihoods. Increased Demand for Support: During the FMD crisis, rural support charities saw a dramatic surge in calls from distressed farmers and their families.”

The F and M cull is now considered something of a disaster in the annals of UK agricultural history. Six million animals dead. It was driven by the predictive modelling of Neil Ferguson of King’s College — who never paid a price for horror he unleashed on farmers.

Ferguson made a return appearance during COVID with modelling that was was just as absurd.

“So the real scandal is: Why did anyone ever listen to this guy?”

John Fund writes:

[Imperial College epidemiologist Neil] Ferguson was behind the disputed research that sparked the mass culling of eleven million sheep and cattle during the 2001 outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease. He also predicted that up to 150,000 people could die. There were fewer than 200 deaths. . . . In 2002, Ferguson predicted that up to 50,000 people would likely die from exposure to BSE (mad cow disease) in beef. In the U.K., there were only 177 deaths from BSE. In 2005, Ferguson predicted that up to 150 million people could be killed from bird flu. In the end, only 282 people died worldwide from the disease between 2003 and 2009. In 2009, a government estimate, based on Ferguson’s advice, said a “reasonable worst-case scenario” was that the swine flu would lead to 65,000 British deaths. In the end, swine flu killed 457 people in the U.K. Last March, Ferguson admitted that his Imperial College model of the COVID-19 disease was based on undocumented, 13-year-old computer code that was intended to be used for a feared influenza pandemic, rather than a coronavirus. Ferguson declined to release his original code so other scientists could check his results. He only released a heavily revised set of code last week, after a six-week delay. So the real scandal is: Why did anyone ever listen to this guy?

I don’t know. It’s a good question. When Ferguson was in the news a few months ago, why wasn’t there more discussion of his atrocious track record? Or was his track record not so bad? A google search turned up this op-ed by Bob Ward referring to Ferguson’s conclusions as “evidence that Britain’s political-media complex finds too difficult to accept.” Regarding the foot-and-mouth-disease thing, Ward writes, “Ferguson received an OBE in recognition for his important role in the crisis, or that he was afterwards elected a fellow of the prestigious Academy of Medical Sciences.”

We must find a way to stop these people since their colleagues won’t.

