MIDWEEK MELTDOWN: DOUBLE-TAP HORROR, ZELENSKY BUCKS, FREE RANGE KIDS

Here is the video of the double-tap drone attack on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis. The strategy is to strike, do damage and then when medical workers and media move in, to strike them as well. It is a move perfected by Al Qaida. In the first frames you can see the medical team and journos on the scene after the initial attack being hit by the second. I mistakenly used the word missile — it was a drone.

Here is the a still of the aftermath. The video is too grim to reproduce here.

One of the Reuters employees killed.

83 per cent of those killed in Gaza are civilians.

Here is the story. Let me clarify what I said — 1 in 5 is combatant to civilian.

Data from an internal Israeli intelligence database indicates that at least 83 percent of Palestinians killed in Israel’s onslaught on Gaza were civilians, an investigation by +972 Magazine, Local Call, and the Guardian can reveal. Figures obtained from the classified database — which records the deaths of militants from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) — contradict by a huge margin the public statements of Israeli army and government officials throughout the war, which have generally claimed a 1:1 or 2:1 ratio of civilian to militant casualties. Instead, the classified data backs up the findings of several studies suggesting Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed civilians at a rate with few parallels in modern warfare. The Israeli army confirmed the existence of the database, which is managed by the Military Intelligence Directorate (known by the Hebrew acronym “Aman”). Multiple intelligence sources familiar with the database said the army views it as the only authoritative tally of militant casualty figures. In the words of one of them: “There’s no other place to check.”

Weren’t we assured they were dropping pamphlets and allowing the civilians to clear out. Isn’t that what they said at the beginning of this thing? Of course the dead-enders will always find ways to defend this number with conflations of past wars and cooked analysis. Whatever. Does this number include starvation and disease?

Here is an analysis from John Spencer who is trotted out every time a war crime is committed. I guess the twenty civilians killed at the Nasser Complex — in full view of a drone operator — were part of Israel’s exemplary caretaking of non-combatants. This from Spencer.

In their criticism, Israel's opponents are erasing a remarkable, historic new standard Israel has set. In my long career studying and advising on urban warfare for the U.S. military, I've never known an army to take such measures to attend to the enemy's civilian population, especially while simultaneously combating the enemy in the very same buildings. In fact, by my analysis, Israel has implemented more precautions to prevent civilian harm than any military in history—above and beyond what international law requires and more than the U.S. did in its wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

If you haven’t noticed, according to Spencer, Israel has set an historic new standard and he seems to mean in a good way. But wait until we see what the actual numbers are when this thing ends and Western observers get in to investigate what’s left and how many bodies there are under the rubble. There will be thousands.

