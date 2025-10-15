MIDWEEK MELTDOWN: HUMANITY'S FUTURE DOESN'T ALIGN WITH AI

I started the Meltdown with a story about AI Minister Evan Solomon’s mother, whom I like and had a brief encounter with over my morning coffee a few days ago. She was naturally boasting with pride about a meeting her son was attending in the UAE about the future of AI — which, when translated from corporate speak means something entirely different. Like most events of this type, it was about business and the economy taking full advantage of AI — despite the pushback and nervousness of many of the people who voted them in. I’m sure the Conservatives would be just as bad on this.

Two news books make the case that we need to slow this down, the opposite of what Solomon’s goals seem to be. And on a larger stage — many of the purveyors of this dangerous technology stood beside President Trump on inauguration day.

The citizens, philosophers, the priests and the others who might safeguard humanity’s future are never consulted. I am frightened and angry that we continue to blunder ahead while taking society apart, piece by piece with AI and every other Big Tech Idea that crosses our transom.

Silicon Valley is not filled with righteous, admirable people whom we should look up to while they reshape our lives.

In Paul Kingsnorth’s book, Against the Machine he writes about the moral vacuity in Palo Alto, including swinger’s parties populated by wealthy tech bros. I checked and the story is absolutely true.

Gross.

Meanwhile.

Eliezer Yudkowsky, a prominent artificial intelligence (AI) researcher, dubbed “the prophet of doom” for his dire predictions about the technology, has reiterated that it will spell disaster for the human race. Believed to be among the first people to warn about the risks from AI, his ideas have shaped industry leaders like OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Grok’s Elon Musk. As the founder of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute (MIRI), a Berkeley-based nonprofit that studies risks from advanced AI, Mr Yudkowsky says his goal is to stop the development of AI, with the stakes being existential.

As for Solomon’s trip, it is being reported as a success by the Globe and others.

Ottawa has signed a non-binding deal with the United Arab Emirates to explore investment opportunities related to artificial intelligence, with an eye to attracting capital from the Middle Eastern country to build data centres in Canada.

Federal AI Minister Evan Solomon signed the memorandum of understanding Tuesday in Abu Dhabi with the UAE’s Minister of Investment, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi. “The framework is to make sure that we get more Canadian companies opening offices here,” Mr. Solomon said in an interview, “but also to make sure that the UAE invests in Canada on an infrastructure level.” There is a push for Canada to diversify trade given the tense relationship with the United States, and the courting of the UAE has been underway for months. Mr. Solomon met with a delegation from the UAE in Ottawa in June, and representatives from the country were prominently featured at the All In conference, a large AI event, last month in Montreal.

About five days before Solomon announced his big, non-binding coup on UAE financing for AI “data centres”, Future magazine published this headline:

Kupperman’s original skepticism was built on a guess that the components in an average AI data center would take ten years to depreciate, requiring costly replacements. That was bad enough: “I don’t see how there can ever be any return on investment given the current math,” he wrote at the time. But ten years, he now understands, is way too generous. “I had previously assumed a 10-year depreciation curve, which I now recognize as quite unrealistic based upon the speed with which AI datacenter technology is advancing,” Kupperman wrote. “Based on my conversations over the past month, the physical data centers last for three to ten years, at most.” In his previous analysis, Kupperman assumed it would take the tech industry $160 billion of revenue to break even on data center spending in 2025 alone. And that’s assuming an incredibly generous 25 percent gross margin — not to mention the fact that the industry’s actual AI revenue is closer to $20 billion annually, as the investment manager noted in his previous blog. “In reality, the industry probably needs a revenue range that is closer to the $320 billion to $480 billion range, just to break even on the capex to be spent this year,” Kupperman posited in his updated essay. “No wonder my new contacts in the industry shoulder a heavy burden — heavier than I could ever imagine. They know the truth.” Kupperman called that gulf between tech industry spending and actual revenue in 2025 “astonishing.” However, it doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface. For example, how does it all shake out when we account for 2026, when hundreds of new data centers are expected to pop up?

The ink was barely dry when this story was written warning about the very data centres Solomon will promote.

Is anyone in the AI ministry in Ottawa talking about this?

Google recently courted the township of Franklin, Ind., so that it could construct a giant campus to house the computer hardware that powers its internet business. But the company needed to rezone more than 450 acres in the Indianapolis suburb, and residents weren’t having it. Many were concerned the facility would consume huge amounts of water and electricity while delivering few local benefits. When a lawyer representing Google confirmed at a September public meeting that the company was pulling its data center proposal, cheers erupted from sign-waving residents. Similar fights are happening around the United States. On one side are companies pouring billions of dollars into data centers, which increasingly are being built to support artificial intelligence models that promise to transform how people live and work. On the other side are residents who worry the construction spree will have dire consequences for the environment, power prices and surrounding communities.

Ditch your iPhone. Get educated about AI and prepare for the next big fight.

Make your views known to your local pols and start reading.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe