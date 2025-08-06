MIDWEEK MELTDOWN: ISRAELI GENERALS AND SECURITY LEADERS CALL OUT NETANYAHU

After I recorded the Meltdown, an X follower brought my attention to this brilliant piece by the folks at the Solari Report — run by Catherine Austin Fitts. She gets it. And is totally in synch with our show last week calling what’s happening in Gaza “depraved.” Read it here:

To Members of the Health Freedom Movement,

We are fearless. We are not only survivors of systemic betrayal, but defenders of children, life, truth, and conscience. We stand together against a system that uses fear, coercion, and propaganda to violate the human body and crush the human spirit.

But now we ask ourselves, urgently and directly: As people are starving to death and begging for our help, where is our conscience, voice and action for Palestine?

We are witnessing genocide in real time. Over 100,000 human beings, many of them babies and toddlers, have been killed in Gaza. Tens of thousands of children have been maimed, orphaned, or buried under rubble. Vulnerable children will be used in trafficking. Hospitals and schools are bombed. Food, water, and medicine are cut off. Aid workers are executed. And the world watches, some in horror, many in silence.

That silence includes much of our own movement, with a few compassionate, wise and courageous exceptions. To those who ask, 'Why Palestine?': When the tools we fought are field-tested on Palestinians, their freedom is our freedom. Their bodies are the canaries in the coal mine, proving that human rights and free speech are not real.

We who marched against mandates, who spoke out against the poisoning of our children, who exposed the weaponization of public health, how can we be silent now, as children are slaughtered by machines? When children are given oral polio drops that can maim or kill them? When oxycodone is found in flour bags?

This is not a detour from our mission. This is its most urgent expression. Because what is being done to Palestinians today, by drones, by algorithms, by biometric surveillance and AI systems, by silence and censorship - is an extension of the very technologies and ideologies we fight. If we cannot see this, our children will suffer.

We call on every health worker, journalist, activist, lawyer, scientist, and soul in this movement:

Break the silence. Speak the names of the children. Demand a ceasefire.

Denounce the tech-military-biopharma complex that profits from both pandemic panic and brutal airstrikes and snipers. This includes Bill Gates and Microsoft.

Expose the rollout of AI-powered repression, tested on Gaza, refined for the world.

Understand that what is done to them today will be done to us tomorrow.

This is not a warning. It is a pattern. Palestine is the method for death and land grabs.