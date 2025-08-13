Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
66
8

MIDWEEK MELTDOWN: LAST ONE BEFORE TRIP, WHO OWNS THE NEWS, PROUD TO BE A KAREN WITH APOLOGIES

Guest host announcement!
Trish Wood's avatar
Trish Wood
Aug 13, 2025
66
8
Share
Transcript

Note: credit card spend is for documentary

Sorry for the technical glitches on the screen-share.

Here is the screenshot of the National Post headline on social media. Very disappointing the paper would make a declarative statement without backing it up. Sources used include the Jewish News Syndicate not known for is objectivity. Screenshot from article.

Headline below. Wow.

Below, the Financial Times, not exactly a hotbed of “Hamas supporters”.

Compared to Bild, from Germany — a country that feels so historically guilty about committing a genocide, it is supporting a new one.

Below — the views of Leon Cooper, a billionaire National Post investor who has

threatened to pull funding from universities that criticize Israel.

Here is the brilliant Atlantic piece on MAID in Canada. It is breathtaking. Below are the opening graphs.

And just to give you the flavour of how the bros come after anyone who criticizes Israel — here’s an example of the kind of garbage that infects my timeline. Doesn’t he seem like an enlightened and thoughtful man? No background as a journo, researcher or any familiarity with the region at all. Just propaganda and filth. Of course he has been a guest on FOX which is currently embarrassing itself.

LOL. He seems nice.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe

Trish Wood is Critical is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Trish Wood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture