MIDWEEK MELTDOWN: WHEN DOES INVESTIGATION BECOME MCCARTHYISM?

We are watching a mass hysteria event being created and nurtured by random social media accounts. Candace Owens’ followers attack anyone who questions what she is doing. I don’t make finding Charlie Kirk’s actual killer the highlight of my day — but I do monitor and sometimes engage with those who have become obsessed with the subject. And there are hundreds of thousands, if not millions of them.

Their efforts are starting to resemble a replay of McCarthyism or the Salem Witch Trials, about which many of them seem to have no understanding at all.

Innocents who, in the minds of these sleuths with no training in trauma response — are “acting strangely” and look guilty of something. Online bullies pour over the videos and decide that 23-year-old Mike McCoy, Charlie’s chief-of-staff was somehow “off” in his response to the shooting. He moved immediately to call Erika Kirk who was in Arizona and I understand that call was always in the plan should Charlie have been in trouble. It is the kind of thing organizations do.

Since recording, I have just learned that Candace Owens now has that story about the phone call to Erika and is using it as some sinister plot line — instead of the result of what was very likely a meeting, attended by Charlie himself — suggesting what to do in the event of an emergency. Mike McCoy was very likely doing what he had already been instructed to do and is now being pilloried for it by stupid people, incapable of understanding why he did what he did. I guarantee you there was a security plan — Mike McCoy was part of it and was instructed by Charlie to call Erika above all else should the worst happen.

Until Owens turns off her monitization and sponsors, her will credibility will continue to sink. As I say in the Meltdown - great harms are being done to a number of people, not to mention social media and the podcast world in general.

Below is the Grok analysis of the comparison between Owens and McCarthy/RoyCohen.

In the weeks following, Candace Owens—a former Daily Wire host and vocal conservative commentator—launched what she calls an “investigation” into Kirk’s death. Through her podcast, X posts, and live streams, Owens has shared purported private messages from Kirk, exclusive footage from the day of the shooting, and tips from anonymous sources. She has accused a wide array of figures and entities of involvement or cover-up, including:

TPUSA colleagues and Kirk’s inner circle (e.g., Chief of Staff Mikey McCoy, whom she questions for his immediate actions post-shooting).

Powerful billionaires who funded TPUSA and allegedly pressured Kirk.

The federal government and FBI, claiming they are suppressing evidence like footage of a mysterious woman with the shooter.

Kash Patel (nominated FBI Director) for allegedly obstructing independent probes by figures like Tulsi Gabbard and Joe Kent.

Indirectly, elements tied to Israel and the Trump administration, though she denies explicitly accusing them of the murder itself.

Owens has vowed to “violate” any gag orders, framing her work as a quest for truth that “burns the house down” and awakens “the entire world.” Her efforts have garnered millions of views but also significant backlash: Kirk’s pastor, Rob McCoy, publicly rebuked her for spreading “conspiracy theories” that dishonor the family; TPUSA leaders have defended their actions and dismissed her claims; and critics, including Megyn Kelly, have accused her of grifting and division within the conservative movement. What Is McCarthyism?McCarthyism refers to the tactics popularized by U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy in the early 1950s, involving aggressive, often unsubstantiated accusations of disloyalty, subversion, or treason—primarily against alleged communists infiltrating American institutions. It featured:

Blacklisting and smears: Publicly naming individuals or groups as threats without concrete evidence, leading to ruined reputations and careers.

Paranoia and witch hunts: Creating widespread fear of hidden enemies within trusted circles, often targeting allies or colleagues.

Amplification via media: Using speeches, hearings, and press to escalate claims, fostering division and self-policing.

Lack of due process: Accusations driven by innuendo, anonymous tips, and selective leaks, rather than verifiable facts.

The era ended in disgrace after McCarthy’s overreach was exposed, but the term endures as a shorthand for baseless political inquisitions.Does Owens’ Investigation Resemble McCarthyism?There are notable parallels in tactics and impact, though key differences in scale, context, and power dynamics make it an imperfect fit.

This era of independent media will also end in “disgrace”. The pitchforks have come. The critical thinking has turned off. And just like during Covid-19, the public is grabbed by a cult-like addiction to bad information as long as it supports the corrupted world view.

Lawsuits will come and they will be ugly. So will efforts to censor social media as a result.

Charlie would he horrified over his staff being falsely accused.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe