MIDWEEK MELTDOWN: WHY BRITAIN SHOULD GO 'NO KINGS' - THE END OF THE PARK BENCH, MISSING NOVA SCOTIA KIDS

Prince Andrew needs to be really gone. And that means from all public functions, off the taxpayer’s dime, renounced fully by parliament and kicked out of Royal Lodge — despite his ironclad lease. At some point King Charles needs to grow a pair but that is unlikely given the way Harry and Megan have trampled all over him, William and their subjects. Yes, Andrew has been punished somewhat but not enough. He should be further shamed and banished forever given how creepy and gross he has turned out to be.

Let me clearly state that I was skeptical of Virginia Giuffre at the beginning, not sure about how she and others were using the word “trafficked” or even how old she was when it all happened. I worried that the Queen had approved the 12M pounds settlement too quickly just to get it over with.

But more information about the relationship between Epstein and Andrew has emerged and it is irrefutable that the King’s younger brother has told many lies, was friends with a monster and very likely had sex with underage girls. Giuffre confirms it in her posthumous book and at this point her credibility eclipses his.

Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah also had an “ick” relationship with Epstein — another in a long line of errors made for cash by this royal wannabe who must spend like a drunken sailor.

Clearly — echoes of the The Rocking-Horse Winner, a DH Lawrence short story, rolled through the halls of Royal Lodge, whispering: “There must be more money! There must be more money!”. Ever the graspers, Andrew and Sarah are as bad as Harry and Megan — nothing is scared and everything is for sale - including proximity to the monarchy.

Andrew, Sarah and now-married daughters lived in the manse on the grounds of Windsor Great Park - all thirty rooms, staff cottages, security zones etc for years — paying nominal rent because Andrew spent substantially on repairs when he moved in. But at this point — the King should pay that back and kick him out to put some actual distance between the monarchy and this runty, personality disordered pup and his familial entourage. Harry and Megan must be next or the monarchy could fail.

If you’ve got a few minutes at lunch, listen to this reading of the Lawrence short story. It could have been written about royal misfits.

The public bench is a staple of life in New York City. The pigeon ladies sit and toss out bird seed. The performative reader flaunts a copy of “Crime and Punishment.” Foreign spies covertly hold a meeting. Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks banter in a rom-com. In a world where we feel increasingly fractured and disconnected from one another, benches can be a symbol of collective experience. But in a city with so many people, and so little space, they are also prime real estate, and a source of tension. This year, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which oversees the subway, installed leaning benches at a highly trafficked subway station in the West Village, in Manhattan. The leaning bench, as the name suggests, is not for sitting but for people to prop their bodies against. They are not new. They are a continuation of a decades-long shift of reinventing the public bench into something that doesn’t welcome the public at all. This kind of bench is not made for us to spend hours people watching, it’s not made for deep conversations, it’s not made to feed pigeons and, perhaps above all, it’s not made for sleeping. Over the years, designers, developers and city officials have introduced benches with arm rests, seat dividers and curved shapes, making the seats uncomfortable for the increasing number of homeless people who have turned them into beds. Often referred to as hostile or defensive architecture, these design changes have entire Instagram accounts and Reddit forums dedicated to documenting their rise. Though people experiencing street homelessness are the main target, legions of New Yorkers are annoyed. Some — especially older New Yorkers — are angry. “We already have leaning benches in every station,” said Sean Sweeney, 79, a building supervisor in SoHo. “They’re called ‘walls.’”

As for Lilly and Jack, the two missing Nova Scotia children….all we can do at this point is pray and hope that the local RCMP has the humility to backtrack and start again. There is likely a human somewhere with the key to this mystery. Aliens didn’t abduct them. Bodies have not been found. Please regroup and keep going.

Correction: John Candy died in Mexico, not Arizona. My bad.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe