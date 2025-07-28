MONDAY MELTDOWN: ANOTHER CBC WITCH HUNT AS TRUMP DERANGEMENT RIDES AGAIN

Back in Toronto and in the home podcast studio. Of course, not great audio as I neglected to turn on the “Joe Rogan Shure” mic. Funny how easily habits can change in such a short time.

As promised, here are some CBC MAGA-hysteria headlines around the Sean Feucht dust-up and censorship campaign by our national broadcaster. Ever get the sense that a command goes out from on high? Every story focuses on MAGA.

Here is Brian Lilley's take.

CBC went on a religious war against a Christian singer this past week in an effort to cancel his concerts. Instead, CBC raised the profile of Sean Feucht in Canada and showed just how politicized their news coverage has become. It started several days ago as Canada’s public broadcaster went wall to wall with coverage of Feucht’s show in Halifax. They described him repeatedly as a “MAGA musician” and then made it clear to their readers and viewers that Feucht holds views that no Canadian should welcome. “Sean Feucht is a religious singer from the U.S. who has expressed anti-diversity, anti-2SLGBTQ+ and anti-women’s rights views on his platforms,” read one story about his original venue in Halifax being cancelled. Other media outlets joined in the pile on, simply describing Feucht as MAGA and therefore unacceptable. We don’t need to tell you more than that, we’ve already told you that he likes the bad Orange man in the White House – BAN HIM!

Here is a link to the immigration story.

By Debakanta Jena Contributor Dr. Debakanta Jena is a first-generation immigrant, Chief of Orthopedic Surgery at Medicine Hat Regional Hospital and Assistant Professor at the University of Calgary. Seventeen thousand. That’s the approximate number of individuals with criminal convictions who were admitted to Canada over the past decade.The government has not disclosed how many of those convictions were for serious offences that could have otherwise barred entry. This number, recently revealed by the CTV news and the lack of transparency, raises concerns of the integrity of our immigration system. Canada’s immigration framework, once admired for its fairness and balance, has drifted into crisis. For years, policy decisions prioritized record-setting targets over planning, screening, and integration. The result? A system disconnected from the realities on the ground — and both newcomers and long-settled Canadians are feeling the strain. I grew up in India, trained as a surgeon in Britain and moved to Canada nearly two decades ago. As a physician, educator, father and community member, I have seen immigration enrich communities and transform lives. I’ve also seen the toll of unchecked expansion: overwhelmed emergency departments, ballooning wait times, a shortage of family doctors, and fraying social trust. These are not abstract concerns — they’re happening in clinics, classrooms, and neighbourhoods across this country. Since 2014, Canada’s population has grown by more than six million — roughly 15 per cent — but essential infrastructure hasn’t kept up. We are short more than 3.5 million homes. Young people are being squeezed out of entry-level roles. The youth unemployment rate is among the highest it has ever been. Many students — immigrant and Canadian-born — struggle to find not only housing but also summer and part-time jobs, once considered a rite of passage. Meanwhile, many newcomers face underemployment and are pushed into survival jobs just to stay afloat.

Stay critical.

