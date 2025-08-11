MONDAY MELTDOWN: JOURNO DEATHS IN GAZA, SHROUD OF TURIN FOR REAL, CARNEY SAYS "TRUST THE CBC BRO"

It wasn’t an hour before he was killed that an Al-Jazeera journalist posted about the hopelessness of his situation. As people’s s eyes are opening to the horror that is unfolding, it’s time to fully contemplate the difficulties under which the journalists in Gaza are operating. No one from the West is allowed in unless supervised by the IDF. Which means most of them are local. Many have been forced to cover the deaths of their own families and then keep moving to the next awful scene. Are they objective? Not sure how one could be given the circumstances. Are they meeting the highest calling of journalism? I believe they are. He is what Anas al Sharif posted just before he was killed.

And for those still cheering this on because Palestinians are part of a “death cult” — at least so says the disgraced Douglas Murray — it’s time for a big rethink.

Here is Al Jazeera talking about the targeting of their reporter.

Last video posted — minutes before the bombardment that killed him.

Meanwhile, Israel is going with the “he was a terrorist” story but I suspect not too many people are still listening.

Following Gazan media reports about Sharif’s death, the IDF confirmed carrying out a strike that killed him, saying he was a “terrorist operating under the guise of a journalist.” The IDF noted that in October, it published documents seized in Gaza that it said “unequivocally” confirmed Sharif’s “military affiliation with Hamas.” At the time, the military said Sharif headed a rocket-launching squad and was a member of an elite Nukhba Force company in Hamas’s East Jabalia Battalion. A press freedom group and a UN expert previously warned that Sharif’s life was in danger due to his reporting from Gaza. UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan claimed last month that Israel’s allegations against him were unsubstantiated.



