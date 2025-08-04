MONDAY MELTDOWN: OUR GAZA COMMENTS DUSTUPS, ELECTRIC VEHICLES ON THE WAY OUT?

A story from Wired about electric vehicle battery fires.
Please feel free to add to our Gaza discussion below.
Also — here is the famous photo of Kim Phuc, now residing in Toronto, running from napalm in Vietnam. This shot helped end the war.
For our music fans…. a dose of Blue Rodeo. Five Days in May.
One, two, one, two, three, four
They met in a hurricane
Standing in the shelter, out of the rain
She tucked a note into his hand
Later on, they took his car
Drove on down where the beaches are
He wrote her name in the sand
Never even let go of her hand
Somehow they stayed that way
For those five days in May
Made all the stars around them shine
Funny how you can look in vain
Living on nerves and such sweet pain
Loneliness that cuts so fine
Find the face you've seen a thousand times
Sometimes the world begins
To set you up on your feet again
And I know it wipes the tears from your eyes
How will you ever know
The way that circumstances go?
Always gonna hit you by surprise
But I know my past
You were there
Everything I've done
You are the one
Looking back, it's hard to tell
Why they stood while others fell
Spend your life or give it out
All I know is one, cloudy day
They both just ran away
Rain on the windshield headed south
Oh, she loved the lines around his mouth
Sometimes the world begins
To set you up on your feet again
And I know it wipes the tears from your eyes
How will you ever know
The way that circumstances go?
Always gonna hit you by surprise
But I know my past
You were there
Everything I've done
You are the one
Cuddy, Keelor, Carney. Oh, well. Still the best.
From the Chernobyl Script:
Every lie we tell incurs a debt to the truth. Sooner or later that debt must be paid.
Stay critical.
#truthovertribe
