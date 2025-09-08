MONDAY MELTDOWN: WHY THE IMMIGRATION ARGUMENT IS FINALLY OPEN

Based on what’s happening in Britain, it’s interesting to go back and look at some of the coverage that broke through but didn’t get a ton of attention at the time.

Here is the headline from the National Post piece that I read from.

Here is the full article:

Canada sees relatively few illegal immigrants when compared to the United States. Between January and September 2024, 865 irregular border crossers were intercepted crossing into Canada, according to Statistics Canada. But the numbers were climbing until 2023, when the federal government closed the Roxham Road crossing in Quebec. In 2023, 31,520 people made a refugee claim after crossing illegally. In 2022, it was 20,896 people. Since March 2017, Canada has documented 113,805 irregular migrants, 24,680 of whom have had their claims to stay in Canada rejected. According to the Immigration Ministry, there could be as many as 500,000 undocumented immigrants residing in Canada. Still, 61 per cent said immigrants make important cultural contributions to Canada. “There’s a bit of ambiguity, or contradiction, in terms of the economic dimension of the issue,” said Jedwab. “But there’s a fairly strong perception that immigrants make an important contribution to our culture, but also a substantial percentage of people think that they’re threatening our way of life.” There are, however, some differences of opinion in broader questions about immigration, when comparing those who think too many people are coming to Canada, and those who disagree. For example, of those who say there are too many immigrants coming, only 39 per cent believe that immigrants contribute to the national economy, compared to 80 per cent of those who do not think too many are coming. This trend continues across other questions: Sixty-three per cent of those who say there are too many favour mass deportations, compared to 20 per cent of those who say there aren’t too many; only 52 per cent of those who say there are too many recognize cultural contributions, compared to 86 per cent of those who say there are not too many. Story continues below Despite some similarities with the United States, the polling found that the U.S. is far more polarized than Canada on questions of immigration. On mass deportations, Jedwab said he expected Canadians to be less supportive for such a practice in Canada, for example. “I do think that the debates in the U.S., those debates that arose during the election campaign around immigration, probably do have some spillover effect on the way debates get played out here,” said Jedwab. In the U.S., the spread between the views of those who believe there are too many immigrants and those who believe there are not is much wider than in Canada. For example, 63 per cent of those who believe there are too many immigrants in Canada say mass deportations are needed. Twenty per cent of those who say there are not too many immigrants agree with that sentiment. Yet in the United States, 78 per cent of those who say there are too many immigrants say mass deportations are necessary, and only 14 per cent of those who say there are not too many agree. Story continues below “That’s suggesting more polarization in the U.S.,” said Jedwab. The online survey was conducted by Leger for the Association for Canadian Studies with 1,539 respondents in Canada between Nov. 22 and 24. A margin of error cannot be associated with a non-probability sample in an online survey for comparison purposes, but a probability sample of 1,539 respondents would have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20. In the United States, the survey was conducted by Leger with 1,009 respondents between Nov. 22 and 24 and has a probabilistic margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

Here are some stories about the rape culture in Pakistan.

By Salman Masood and Mike Ives Published Sept. 11, 2020Updated Oct. 15, 2020 ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — A 5-year-old girl in southern Pakistan was raped, hit on the head and set on fire. Five days later, a woman in the country’s east was dragged from her car and sexually assaulted on a highway in front of her children. The two episodes, which occurred hundreds of miles apart, have prompted protests and an outpouring of rage in a country that critics say has a toxic culture surrounding sexual assaults and child abuse.

It began with a gruesome crime: a 12-year-old girl was raped by a teenage boy in a field in mid-July. What happened next was a reaction that Pakistan has been sharply condemned for over the years: A tribal council — or panchayat in Urdu — ordered a revenge rape. Two days after the girl was raped, her brother sexually violated a 16-year-old girl. She is the sister of the first rapist, a 17-year-old boy. The panchayat that ordered the rape is led by influential landlords who settle disputes according to tribal customs that predate Islam.

The gang-rape of a woman in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, has sparked furious protests at the country’s “rape epidemic” and the culture of impunity that surrounds violence against women. The 24-year-old was walking with a male colleague through Fatima Jinnah park – known locally as F-9 park, the city’s largest – at about 8pm last Thursday when they were attacked by two armed men. The man was chased away and the woman raped. The attackers told the woman that she should not have been in the park at that time of night, and threatened to call their friends to assault her again if she spoke about the incident. Sources from the medical team involved with the case said the woman had clear marks of torture on her legs and face. Hundreds of people protested in the park this week over the police handling of the assault and demanded the arrest of the attackers. The crime also triggered widespread anger on social media.

Imran Khan was the prime minister when he said the following:

Human rights groups in Pakistan have accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of being a "rape apologist" after he blamed a rise in sexual assault cases on how women dress. During a live television interview, he advised women to cover up to prevent temptation. Mr Khan added "in any society where vulgarity is prevalent, there are consequences." Hundreds of people have signed a statement demanding an apology. Pakistan is ranked as one of the most dangerous countries in the world for women in terms of safety and equality.

Meanwhile — the British police at the centre of the “grooming gangs” child rape scandal didn’t think it was important to note the ethnicity of the perpetrators. Wow.

The force at the centre of the Rotherham grooming scandal is not routinely recording the ethnicity of child sexual abuse suspects, a newspaper has found. According to The Times, all four South Yorkshire Police districts failed to record details. Rotherham, where hundreds were abused by gangs of South Asian men, omitted suspect ethnicity in 67% of cases. The force said it was seeing "increased ethnicity recording" since 2019. The newspaper said that internal intelligence profiles produced by the force in 2019 also revealed that the town was still seen as a "hotspot" for the sexual exploitation of children. A 2014 report commissioned by Rotherham Council and written by Professor Alexis Jay said that at least 1,400 children were subjected to sexual exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. Children as young as 11 were raped, trafficked, abducted, beaten, and intimidated, predominantly by men of Pakistani heritage, it said.

No wonder Brits are demanding better screening. But the boats keep coming.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe