MORE "WHAT'S THE MATTER WITH MINNESOTA?"
They can't even protest properly down there. Freedom Convoy got it mostly right.
Here are some quickies that really hit home. Scrolling through X the other day as the Minnesota Meltdown continues — I witnessed the police in Minneapolis actually cede territory one night and drive away. Minnesota has become another version of the irrational Canadian left but on steroids or ketamine or both. It’s like a statewide mental institution, a place where the chaos addicts can go get their fix of TDS and virtue.
Sadly — as an aging white woman and former “liberal” — back when that was a good thing and we weren’t hypnotized — the most vocal agitators are aging, white women — AWW.
They were protesting and impeding ICE long before the controversial shooting but I will leave that for now. Note how the anti-ICE activist in the video above is using anti-male language not dissimilar to the “big boy” taunt uttered just before the shooting. I note it only because it is a recurring theme in this culture. Masculinity itself seems to be part of the problem, not just with the agents but with MAGA as a movement and an administration that sails on high-T (testosterone) — not always to the country’s betterment.
Of course they vote for low-T candidates like Tim Walz and Jacob Frey. This deserves some anthropological analysis I will research later.
The killing of Renee Good should never have happened. The country needs a full, neutral accounting of what actually happened and whether the agent was threatened before he pulled the trigger. But part of that review should include where the incitement of anti-ICE protestors was coming from.
It might sound hypocritical, as I have been vocal about supporting all protest whether I agree with the point or not. I started out supporting the college kids pissed at the destruction of Gaza — but I am horrified by how it morphed more generally into occasionally offensive, sometimes actually anti-Semitic (a word I don’t use lightly) displays of Islamism and Muslim power. In the end it didn’t matter, because as I predicted two years ago — Netanyahu and his war cabinet of Kahanist zealots would inadvertently do the messaging job for anyone who was against the destruction of Gaza. His moral depravity was plain for all to see even with Western media being kept out. There is literally no argument left to make on Netanyahu’s behalf.
Anyway — I spotted this interesting, if foul-mouthed video on X and it made me think of just how well-behaved were Tamara, Chris and virtually all of the protestors during the Freedom Convoy and during the takedown. It’s worth a listen.
This man’s story is both a description of the textbook way in which Tamara, Chris and most of the Convoy protestors comported themselves. It is also a stinging rebuke of the unnecessarily violent takedown lauded by Bill Blair and the government.
The Freedom Convoy was disruptive but behaved peacefully and even respectfully to the cops running the show — who’ve said as much under oath. The politicians and their apparatchiks want you to believe something else. Look at these arrest photos. Exactly what our example in the video is talking about.
The violence began AFTER the arrest of Tamara and Chris. It was a massive flex against rows of protestors — peacefully resisting and waiting, ever waiting, for someone from the government to at least give them a hearing. One that never happened. This fact is a most frightening moment for Canadians. Well-meaning, well-behaved protest is ended by the government because it decides these citizens aren’t worthy. That’s it.
Their behaviour while being arrested was impeccable.
Here is a screenshot of a young Minnesotan mother, filming herself crying as she heads to certain death to protest ICE. How were these people so easily captured?
Mattias Desmet might call it mass formation psychosis. It seems to be breaking out everywhere these days. Stunning and brave.
Stay critical.
#truthovertribe
Trish, thank you for an excellent article. I do not know if I would have agreed with the politics of the man whose video you posted, but I can agree 1,000% with what he said. (vulgarities aside, though I understand why he used them.)
Protest all you want, but do NOT threaten, harass, try to intimidate, throw objects at law enforcement officers. We are supposed to be a nation of laws, but the progressive-liberal protest industrial complex has decided to throw respect for law and LEOs out the window in one gigantic violent temper tantrum that has lasted over a decade. I am disgusted with the people in the Deep State Media complex, selfish liberal politicians, and the billionaires who fund them, who have shown a complete disregard for the lives of their brainwashed followers and of American citizens in general, not to mention their complete and utter lack of respect for our Constitution and laws.
These cretins will not be satisfied until more of their followers die, martyrs for a dystopian cause. And unfortunately, they have a great many mindless, zombie disciples who are ever-ready to leap into the fire.
Our entertainment is a reflection of who we are becoming. Our stories are all black & white, good & evil. When the other is evil, there is no listening, no compromise. You can only destroy evil or be destroyed by evil.
This type of thinking is childish. In the real world, you need to talk to, work with, and cooperate with people who don't have the same views as you. In previous generations, many liberal people were married to conservatives. It was normal for the husband & wife to vote for different parties in elections. It is in the working of things out that progress happened because it was nessisary to consider the others point of view in getting things done.
We also have a propoganda problem. I hear people repeat constantly things that I have not been convinced as being true. "Safe & Effective" would be one example. One of the things that happens is that "narratives" require being the first out the gate with what happened, before any gathering of the facts. In Minnesota everyone seems to know what actually happened and we have all kinds of people scrambling for facts that fit their narrative, but who is actually working to peice all the facts together in an unbiased way?