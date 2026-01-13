Here are some quickies that really hit home. Scrolling through X the other day as the Minnesota Meltdown continues — I witnessed the police in Minneapolis actually cede territory one night and drive away. Minnesota has become another version of the irrational Canadian left but on steroids or ketamine or both. It’s like a statewide mental institution, a place where the chaos addicts can go get their fix of TDS and virtue.

Sadly — as an aging white woman and former “liberal” — back when that was a good thing and we weren’t hypnotized — the most vocal agitators are aging, white women — AWW.

They were protesting and impeding ICE long before the controversial shooting but I will leave that for now. Note how the anti-ICE activist in the video above is using anti-male language not dissimilar to the “big boy” taunt uttered just before the shooting. I note it only because it is a recurring theme in this culture. Masculinity itself seems to be part of the problem, not just with the agents but with MAGA as a movement and an administration that sails on high-T (testosterone) — not always to the country’s betterment.

Of course they vote for low-T candidates like Tim Walz and Jacob Frey. This deserves some anthropological analysis I will research later.

The killing of Renee Good should never have happened. The country needs a full, neutral accounting of what actually happened and whether the agent was threatened before he pulled the trigger. But part of that review should include where the incitement of anti-ICE protestors was coming from.

It might sound hypocritical, as I have been vocal about supporting all protest whether I agree with the point or not. I started out supporting the college kids pissed at the destruction of Gaza — but I am horrified by how it morphed more generally into occasionally offensive, sometimes actually anti-Semitic (a word I don’t use lightly) displays of Islamism and Muslim power. In the end it didn’t matter, because as I predicted two years ago — Netanyahu and his war cabinet of Kahanist zealots would inadvertently do the messaging job for anyone who was against the destruction of Gaza. His moral depravity was plain for all to see even with Western media being kept out. There is literally no argument left to make on Netanyahu’s behalf.

Anyway — I spotted this interesting, if foul-mouthed video on X and it made me think of just how well-behaved were Tamara, Chris and virtually all of the protestors during the Freedom Convoy and during the takedown. It’s worth a listen.

This man’s story is both a description of the textbook way in which Tamara, Chris and most of the Convoy protestors comported themselves. It is also a stinging rebuke of the unnecessarily violent takedown lauded by Bill Blair and the government.

The Freedom Convoy was disruptive but behaved peacefully and even respectfully to the cops running the show — who’ve said as much under oath. The politicians and their apparatchiks want you to believe something else. Look at these arrest photos. Exactly what our example in the video is talking about.

The violence began AFTER the arrest of Tamara and Chris. It was a massive flex against rows of protestors — peacefully resisting and waiting, ever waiting, for someone from the government to at least give them a hearing. One that never happened. This fact is a most frightening moment for Canadians. Well-meaning, well-behaved protest is ended by the government because it decides these citizens aren’t worthy. That’s it.

Their behaviour while being arrested was impeccable.

Here is a screenshot of a young Minnesotan mother, filming herself crying as she heads to certain death to protest ICE. How were these people so easily captured?

Mattias Desmet might call it mass formation psychosis. It seems to be breaking out everywhere these days. Stunning and brave.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe