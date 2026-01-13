Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
goatsRstillgruffy's avatar
goatsRstillgruffy
2d

Trish, thank you for an excellent article. I do not know if I would have agreed with the politics of the man whose video you posted, but I can agree 1,000% with what he said. (vulgarities aside, though I understand why he used them.)

Protest all you want, but do NOT threaten, harass, try to intimidate, throw objects at law enforcement officers. We are supposed to be a nation of laws, but the progressive-liberal protest industrial complex has decided to throw respect for law and LEOs out the window in one gigantic violent temper tantrum that has lasted over a decade. I am disgusted with the people in the Deep State Media complex, selfish liberal politicians, and the billionaires who fund them, who have shown a complete disregard for the lives of their brainwashed followers and of American citizens in general, not to mention their complete and utter lack of respect for our Constitution and laws.

These cretins will not be satisfied until more of their followers die, martyrs for a dystopian cause. And unfortunately, they have a great many mindless, zombie disciples who are ever-ready to leap into the fire.

Reply
Share
John's avatar
John
2d

Our entertainment is a reflection of who we are becoming. Our stories are all black & white, good & evil. When the other is evil, there is no listening, no compromise. You can only destroy evil or be destroyed by evil.

This type of thinking is childish. In the real world, you need to talk to, work with, and cooperate with people who don't have the same views as you. In previous generations, many liberal people were married to conservatives. It was normal for the husband & wife to vote for different parties in elections. It is in the working of things out that progress happened because it was nessisary to consider the others point of view in getting things done.

We also have a propoganda problem. I hear people repeat constantly things that I have not been convinced as being true. "Safe & Effective" would be one example. One of the things that happens is that "narratives" require being the first out the gate with what happened, before any gathering of the facts. In Minnesota everyone seems to know what actually happened and we have all kinds of people scrambling for facts that fit their narrative, but who is actually working to peice all the facts together in an unbiased way?

Reply
Share
4 replies by Trish Wood and others
92 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Trish Wood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture