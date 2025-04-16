On the same day I confirmed my worst fears about the Crown’s intentions for Tamara and Chris — Neil Young, one of the leading freedom fighters of my generation has made an ass of himself, yet again. But first, Chris Barber confirmed last night that the Crown is seeking two years in prison for both he and Tamara.

I spoke to Chris briefly and he is stoic but concerned. Chris and his family are blue-collar working people/farmers who live on the remote prairies. The possible dismantling of this truck feels vindictive to me. Never forget Mark Carney’s Op Ed calling for the financial destruction of the protesters and their supporters.

The Crown’s position seems over-the-top and believe me, he would not being doing this without approval from people higher up the food chain. Guess who?

I haven’t been a Neil Young fan since his tantrum in 2022 in favour of vaccines. While the great Eric Clapton was speaking out over his own vaccine injury — Young was firing missiles from the safety of his compound in California at those of us demanding scrutiny of an untested shot that didn’t even work. Specifically Neil’s target was Joe Rogan.

Until this morning I’d nearly forgotten about this absurd move by Young, along with Joni Mitchell, who also erupted — from her LA mansion to weigh in on a subject she knows zilch about.

Back in BC, in the 70s, as a young musician and poet, I was inspired by Joni’s earliest music and open-tuning guitar idiosyncrasies that were both enchanting and frustrating. Neil and Joni — two humans I’d believed all my life were actual rebels showed themselves to be Big Pharma shills, captured by propaganda and The Man in ways I’d never expected. I always believed Neil, whom I took my son to see on his sixteenth birthday — with Oasis — what a show — was perhaps the one person from my era who would remain eternally cool. But to quote my mother — we can’t have anything nice.

Here is the world-salad, fact-free, non-granular statement from Neil Young endorsing Mark Carney. It could have been written by Meghan Markle.

The full statement was not without a warning about Terrible Trump — as if Young has drunk every bit of Liberal-talking-point Kool-Aid down to the last drop.

So now, here we are again. Canada is facing threats to its very existence, incredibly from people we thought were our friends. They want our resources, they want our land, they want our fisheries, they want our water, they want our Arctic, maybe they want our souls. I know the US president could use a soul.



It takes more than bravado to fight this kind of a threat. It takes brains, deep economic knowledge of how the world works, it takes strong, intelligent strategies, and the ability to recognize and seize opportunities both at home and on the world stage, opportunities that can bring a new level of prosperity and safety to people…..people who right now may be paralyzed with fear as they look to the future of Canada and the world.

The PEACE sign-off was at best, ironic. Mark Carney is the very emblem of a globo/cap, bellicose, anti-human, pro-censorship agenda.

Carney thanked Neil in an X post for his support, invoking off course “Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World” — an anthem that represents the opposite of Carney’s plans for the country. We are not free now and will be less so should Neil’s current man-crush make it through. Carney is already hinting at more censorship.

The clip below captures how far political discourse in this country has fallen. Watch Carney ginning up more Trump hatred and fear on a day it looks like the polls are turning against the Liberals over Button Gate and his tepid response to the fraud committed by his campaign staff.

When in doubt, trot Trump out.

Something something Trump. Something something 51st state. Something Something - I will save you.

Hey, Neil and Mark — this is what Rockin’ in the Free World looks like in Canada today.

We were bound to end up here.

Former Yippie and activist Jerry Rubin started the trend when he tossed his beliefs to become a stock broker.

Sometime in the mid-1970s, Rubin reinvented himself as a businessman. Friend and fellow Yippie Stew Albert claimed Rubin's new ambition was giving capitalists a social consciousness. In 1980 he began a new career on Wall Street as stockbroker with the brokerage firm John Muir & Co. "I know that I can be more effective today wearing a suit and tie and working on Wall Street than I can be dancing outside the walls of power,"[8] he said.

Maybe Rubin was correct. Those of us who “dance outside the walls of power” have none. Our current “banker” whose policies will condemn the working class to globalist feudalism is considered our saviour while Lich/Barber are facing prison for peaceful protests that actually saved lives.

Moral inversion. Legal inversion. Hold tight to your beliefs and the goodness in your hearts. There’s a possibility the judge will stay a prison sentence. But we must prepare for a bad outcome. I don’t even know how to think about it right now. It is indeed unthinkable.

What’s even worse is that people in this country will cheer, including our current and previous prime ministers.

Maxime Bernier confirmed to me last night that he is being interviewed by Tucker Carlson. This gives me some hope.

Live not by Lies….nurture this thought.

Stay critical.

