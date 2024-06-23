NEW POD AND A SHOCKING PIECE FROM AN OTHERWISE TALENTED WRITER
I awakened to an email inbox full of horror
Podcast with Vera Sharav here.
I don’t usually go after anyone by name except the neocon war-pushers who’ve already outed themselves. I didn’t enjoy doing it because a few of them, excluding Ben Shapiro, whom I’ve always thought was a bit of a pill, have done some fantastic analysis and writing on the racism/culture war front.
Bari Weiss had the courage to publish the true story of the Central Park Karen incident, involving a dog walker and a birder. In reality, villain and victor switch places. The black man was the aggressor, proven by solid testimony from other encounters but the white woman lost her career, her community standing and her dog over it. He is cashing in with a new book — and the media is playing out the original false narrative. Bari’s Free Press got it right.
But Weiss refuses to do the hard work of debunking if it involves lies that aid Israel’s demolition of Gaza. Even after the forty-beheaded-babies hoax was soundly dispatched, she went after Gazan academic, Refaat Alareer for sarcastically responding to the latest fabrication. Keep in mind that not long after this tweet, Alareer was killed in a targeted attack that he seemed to know was coming.
As I said on this week’s show, the stories about multiple infants being killed are easily debunked. Only one baby is officially listed amongst the dead. Her name is Mila Cohen. The October 7 attack on Kibbutz Be’eri ravaged three generations of the Cohen family. It was a nightmare. But she was the only baby killed that day.
Father Ohad Cohen, 43, was killed by Hamas terrorists along with his 9-month-old daughter Mila, who was shot while in the arms of her mother, Sandra.
Sandra was seriously wounded but managed to flee and survive, along with the couple’s two sons, Liam and Dylan.
The burned-in-the-oven story was also easily debunked on the basis that only one infant was killed but Weiss ignores that evidence to perpetuate anything that makes an already horrific attack appear even worse. Why does she do that? It massively impugns her credibility as a journalist. She has a blind spot.
Douglas Murray was our champion at thwarting dangerous so-called anti-racism ideology that many of Richard Bilktszo’s friends say lead to his suicide.
Murray’s pushback on slavery reparations was brilliant and it needed to be said that many countries were guilty. Libya has slave markets even today, ironically as a result of the Neocon regime-change efforts of Hillary Clinton which I assume Murray supported.
Murray had the courage to report that white people have been also been victims of it. Studies have exposed this for years but Murray had the gumption to actually say it.
Obviously this does not excuse the scourge of whites enslaving African blacks but it does remove the stigma that this was primarily a European affliction and it was Murray’s great debating skills that allow us to acknowledge it without fear.
Yet on Israel/Gaza his takes have been ludicrous at best and purposefully dishonest at worst. They range from the Nazis weren’t as bad as Hamas to proportionality in war is absurd. He claims he is a journalist but only ever reports under the auspices of the IDF and Netanyahu.
As for my old intellectual crush, Jordan Peterson, the free speech champion, he blocked me on Twitter for asking if this, apparently non-ironic take was a joke. Had he engaged with me, we both might have learned something. But the BLOCK — is a social media depersoning, a casting away of opinions that are different that your own.
Naively compassionate hit me hard and of course it obliterates the credibility of female university students based on pregnancy status. About as hateful as it gets. Does this mean that women with children are less compassionate about the deaths of civilians in Gaza? That young men are only hoping to get laid and are not horrified by the carnage is unfair. Neither gender can possibly have a larger purpose for protesting what virtually all humanitarian agencies and two world courts have denounced as a massive war crime in action. Is this what Peterson thought of his students?
I agree that the campus protests shouldn’t be immune from criticism but ad hominem sorties are beneath Peterson. Honestly — he is either not the sensitive, kindly man that I thought he was or something has profoundly changed him. Fame? Money? Or perhaps he is suffering from something in ways we don’t know.
As the Gaza/Israel story becomes more and more grim and the moral depravity of the attacks on civilians indisputable, JP will have to dig into positions that are even more absurd and untenable. Or, he will change the subject. I am sad about this.
If there is an actual case to be made for the way Israel is carrying on in Gaza, I’m open to hearing it but these great, allegedly heterodox thinkers aren’t making it. And the Munk debates only showcased that, despite who won it, being great at arguing doesn’t make the argument itself morally correct. Murray is so skilled he could convince me to dislike my dog — whom I worship.
So after this week’s show with Holocaust survivor and medical freedom hero, Vera Sharav coming out against Israel and using the G word, I was horrified to receive this morning a number of emails from listeners about the latest column from Elizabeth Nickson. She is an apparently classically trained journo, like me. She has an incredibly prolific and deeply researched SS and she was on my recommended list until today. What she’s written on Israel/Gaza is so bizarre, flawed and incoherent that I had to close my laptop, grab a coffee and sit like a Buddhist for an hour. Why do so many great minds fail on this issue?
Read carefully her first few sentence. They disqualify her from being taken seriously. I have noted that the more time one has spent on the ground in the ME — the more likely to be sympathetic to the Palestinians — which isn’t to say supporting of October 7th and the nightmare that occured. She admits her ignorance here:
I have hesitated to weigh in on the Israel/Palestine nightmare because I have not been to the Middle East, have zero desire to go, and am frankly on the side of the Jewish people. But enough is enough. What is happening is anathema, tragic, and very very wrong. Those stupid stupid kids protesting? Why on earth do we let them trash the campuses, and cleave to evil? “From the river to the sea” is genocidal. The whole world freaked out when a handful of hapless pre-literate neo-Nazis marched in Charlotte during Trump’s presidency. But now we allow hundreds of thousands of hate-filled marchers on our streets? Who believe the same thing about Jews as Hitler? How is that in any way, acceptable?
Then she continues to expose a position based on racism with this gem:
Where would we be without the Jewish people? I’ll tell you, a lot poorer, and vastly less evolved. Pound for pound they have contributed more to humanity than the rest of us put together. The Persians or whatever they call themselves? Vastly less than any other race.
I agree with her about the huge contributions Jewish people have made but are we now so depraved the we devalue the lives of innocent women and children because their culture has contributed less to Western values? And I agree with her that she knows nothing about a region she admits she has ignored.
As for standing up for Jews, by criticising the most right-wing, fanatical and corrupt government in Israel’s history, I am doing just that. If Elizabeth had been to the region, spent time discussing it with both sides as I have, she would know that Israel itself is in more danger now than ever. Netanyahu is using an unwinnable war to save his own skin. He is like Major Kong riding a nuclear warhead down to impact and his own demise while thinking he is winning.
Her column is actually a gift because it exposes the weakness of the keyboard journalists who venture into areas they know nothing about because so-called certain thought leaders are paving the way — to hell, I might add.
If she’d been to the West Bank, she would know that River to the Sea is a cry for freedom not genocide and that it is also included in the Likud Party charter.
She festishizes Jewishness the same way racists fetishize whiteness. In her mind, they are superior somehow to everyone else. This is the basis for Zionism but rarely, outside of Netanyahu’s cabinet is it said out loud. She is saying, in this piece that Jewish lives are worth more. A position as horrifying as the Nazis saying they were worth less. Awful. Awful. Awful. Is she confessing to supporting a genocide?
When I emerged from my WASP fastness I fell on the Jews in my purview for one reason. They were smart, 20 points above the sweet-natured dolts I grew up with. I dated Jewish men, and not for a couple months, for years.
It is just me? Or is something really ugly being exposed? Vera Sharav is worried and we should be, too. When a talented non-Jewish writer, ignores the pleas coming from Jewish people and even Holocaust survivors for peace and the stopping of bombing, I question how much she actually knows at all. She writes well and her output is huge. Perhaps she should slow down and spend more time with the subject matter.
Please let me know what you think in the comments. Always appreciated and I do learn things.
Stay critical.
#truthovertribe.
Journalism. What is a journalist? Your podcast describes what you believe a journalist to be, how a journalist thinks. And it sounds very laudatory, and from a journalist it sounds very self-congratulatory. And while your description is certainly aspirational, what you believe a journalist to be, that's not what the history of journalism has proven to be. Your description is the exception, not the rule. And I think the glowing description of the profession to do a great harm to those who you seem to be trying to help see through the fog of deceit and propaganda that most journalists are guilty of being, willingly, complicitly, or ignorantly.
The idyllic truth-telling, valiant champion of the people holding the powerful to account is a rarity in human history. George Orwell tells us what a journalist really is in this work:
Selected excerpts:
"Any writer or journalist who wants to retain his integrity finds himself thwarted by the general drift of society rather than by active persecution. The sort of things that are working against him are the concentration of the press in the hands of a few rich men, the grip of monopoly on radio and the films, the unwillingness of the public to spend money on books, making it necessary for nearly every writer to earn part of his living by hackwork, the encroachment of official bodies like the M.O.I. and the British Council, which help the writer to keep alive but also waste his time and dictate his opinions, and the continuous war atmosphere of the past ten years, whose distorting effects no one has been able to escape. Everything in our age conspires to turn the writer, and every other kind of artist as well, into a minor official, working on themes handed down from above and never telling what seems to him the whole of the truth. But in struggling against this fate he gets no help from his own side; that is, there is no large body of opinion which will assure him that he’s in the right. In the past, at any rate throughout the Protestant centuries, the idea of rebellion and the idea of intellectual integrity were mixed up. A heretic — political, moral, religious, or aesthetic — was one who refused to outrage his own conscience. His outlook was summed up in the words of the Revivalist hymn:
Dare to be a Daniel
Dare to stand alone
Dare to have a purpose firm
Dare to make it known
To bring this hymn up to date one would have to add a ‘Don’t’ at the beginning of each line. For it is the peculiarity of our age that the rebels against the existing order, at any rate the most numerous and characteristic of them, are also rebelling against the idea of individual integrity. ‘Daring to stand alone’ is ideologically criminal as well as practically dangerous. The independence of the writer and the artist is eaten away by vague economic forces, and at the same time it is undermined by those who should be its defenders. It is with the second process that I am concerned here.
"The fog of lies and misinformation that surrounds such subjects as the Ukraine famine, the Spanish civil war, Russian policy in Poland, and so forth, is not due entirely to conscious dishonesty, but any writer or journalist who is fully sympathetic for the U.S.S.R. — sympathetic, that is, in the way the Russians themselves would want him to be — does have to acquiesce in deliberate falsification on important issues."
"To keep the matter in perspective, let me repeat what I said at the beginning of this essay: that in England the immediate enemies of truthfulness, and hence of freedom of thought, are the press lords, the film magnates, and the bureaucrats, but that on a long view the weakening of the desire for liberty among the intellectuals themselves is the most serious symptom of all. It may seem that all this time I have been talking about the effects of censorship, not on literature as a whole, but merely on one department of political journalism. Granted that Soviet Russia constitutes a sort of forbidden area in the British press, granted that issues like Poland, the Spanish civil war, the Russo-German pact, and so forth, are debarred from serious discussion, and that if you possess information that conflicts with the prevailing orthodoxy you are expected to either distort it or keep quiet about it — granted all this, why should literature in the wider sense be affected? Is every writer a politician, and is every book necessarily a work of straightforward ‘reportage’? Even under the tightest dictatorship, cannot the individual writer remain free inside his own mind and distill or disguise his unorthodox ideas in such a way that the authorities will be too stupid to recognize them? And in any case, if the writer himself is in agreement with the prevailing orthodoxy, why should it have a cramping effect on him? Is not literature, or any of the arts, likeliest to flourish in societies in which there are no major conflicts of opinion and no sharp distinction between the artist and his audience? Does one have to assume that every writer is a rebel, or even that a writer as such is an exceptional person?
Whenever one attempts to defend intellectual liberty against the claims of totalitarianism, one meets with these arguments in one form or another. They are based on a complete misunderstanding of what literature is, and how — one should perhaps say why — it comes into being. They assume that a writer is either a mere entertainer or else a venal hack who can switch from one line of propaganda to another as easily as an organ grinder changing tunes. But after all, how is it that books ever come to be written? Above a quite low level, literature is an attempt to influence the viewpoint of one’s contemporaries by recording experience. And so far as freedom of expression is concerned, there is not much difference between a mere journalist and the most ‘unpolitical’ imaginative writer. The journalist is unfree, and is conscious of unfreedom, when he is forced to write lies or suppress what seems to him important news; the imaginative writer is unfree when he has to falsify his subjective feelings, which from his point of view are facts. He may distort and caricature reality in order to make his meaning clearer, but he cannot misrepresent the scenery of his own mind; he cannot say with any conviction that he likes what he dislikes, or believes what he disbelieves. If he is forced to do so, the only result is that his creative faculties will dry up. Nor can he solve the problem by keeping away from controversial topics. There is no such thing as a genuinely non-political literature, and least of all in an age like our own, when fears, hatreds, and loyalties of a directly political kind are near to the surface of everyone’s consciousness. Even a single taboo can have an all-round crippling effect upon the mind, because there is always the danger that any thought which is freely followed up may lead to the forbidden thought."
"And the destruction of intellectual liberty cripples the journalist, the sociological writer, the historian, the novelist, the critic, and the poet, in that order."
"Of course, print will continue to be used, and it is interesting to speculate what kinds of reading matter would survive in a rigidly totalitarian society. Newspapers will presumably continue until television technique reaches a higher level, but apart from newspapers it is doubtful even now whether the great mass of people in the industrialized countries feel the need for any kind of literature. They are unwilling, at any rate, to spend anywhere near as much on reading matter as they spend on several other recreations. Probably novels and stories will be completely superseded by film and radio productions. Or perhaps some kind of low grade sensational fiction will survive, produced by a sort of conveyor-belt process that reduces human initiative to the minimum.
It would probably not be beyond human ingenuity to write books by machinery. But a sort of mechanizing process can already be seen at work in the film and radio, in publicity and propaganda, and in the lower reaches of journalism. The Disney films, for instance, are produced by what is essentially a factory process, the work being done partly mechanically and partly by teams of artists who have to subordinate their individual style. Radio features are commonly written by tired hacks to whom the subject and the manner of treatment are dictated beforehand: even so, what they write is merely a kind of raw material to be chopped into shape by producers and censors."
"But however it may be with the physical sciences, or with music, painting and architecture, it is — as I have tried to show — certain that literature is doomed if liberty of thought perishes. Not only is it doomed in any country which retains a totalitarian structure; but any writer who adopts the totalitarian outlook, who finds excuses for persecution and the falsification of reality, thereby destroys himself as a writer. There is no way out of this. No tirades against ‘individualism’ and the ‘ivory tower’, no pious platitudes to the effect that ‘true individuality is only attained through identification with the community’, can get over the fact that a bought mind is a spoiled mind."
