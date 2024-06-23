Podcast with Vera Sharav here.

I don’t usually go after anyone by name except the neocon war-pushers who’ve already outed themselves. I didn’t enjoy doing it because a few of them, excluding Ben Shapiro, whom I’ve always thought was a bit of a pill, have done some fantastic analysis and writing on the racism/culture war front.

Bari Weiss had the courage to publish the true story of the Central Park Karen incident, involving a dog walker and a birder. In reality, villain and victor switch places. The black man was the aggressor, proven by solid testimony from other encounters but the white woman lost her career, her community standing and her dog over it. He is cashing in with a new book — and the media is playing out the original false narrative. Bari’s Free Press got it right.

But Weiss refuses to do the hard work of debunking if it involves lies that aid Israel’s demolition of Gaza. Even after the forty-beheaded-babies hoax was soundly dispatched, she went after Gazan academic, Refaat Alareer for sarcastically responding to the latest fabrication. Keep in mind that not long after this tweet, Alareer was killed in a targeted attack that he seemed to know was coming.

As I said on this week’s show, the stories about multiple infants being killed are easily debunked. Only one baby is officially listed amongst the dead. Her name is Mila Cohen. The October 7 attack on Kibbutz Be’eri ravaged three generations of the Cohen family. It was a nightmare. But she was the only baby killed that day.

Father Ohad Cohen, 43, was killed by Hamas terrorists along with his 9-month-old daughter Mila, who was shot while in the arms of her mother, Sandra. Sandra was seriously wounded but managed to flee and survive, along with the couple’s two sons, Liam and Dylan.

The burned-in-the-oven story was also easily debunked on the basis that only one infant was killed but Weiss ignores that evidence to perpetuate anything that makes an already horrific attack appear even worse. Why does she do that? It massively impugns her credibility as a journalist. She has a blind spot.

Douglas Murray was our champion at thwarting dangerous so-called anti-racism ideology that many of Richard Bilktszo’s friends say lead to his suicide.

Murray’s pushback on slavery reparations was brilliant and it needed to be said that many countries were guilty. Libya has slave markets even today, ironically as a result of the Neocon regime-change efforts of Hillary Clinton which I assume Murray supported.

Murray had the courage to report that white people have been also been victims of it. Studies have exposed this for years but Murray had the gumption to actually say it.

Obviously this does not excuse the scourge of whites enslaving African blacks but it does remove the stigma that this was primarily a European affliction and it was Murray’s great debating skills that allow us to acknowledge it without fear.

Yet on Israel/Gaza his takes have been ludicrous at best and purposefully dishonest at worst. They range from the Nazis weren’t as bad as Hamas to proportionality in war is absurd. He claims he is a journalist but only ever reports under the auspices of the IDF and Netanyahu.

As for my old intellectual crush, Jordan Peterson, the free speech champion, he blocked me on Twitter for asking if this, apparently non-ironic take was a joke. Had he engaged with me, we both might have learned something. But the BLOCK — is a social media depersoning, a casting away of opinions that are different that your own.

Naively compassionate hit me hard and of course it obliterates the credibility of female university students based on pregnancy status. About as hateful as it gets. Does this mean that women with children are less compassionate about the deaths of civilians in Gaza? That young men are only hoping to get laid and are not horrified by the carnage is unfair. Neither gender can possibly have a larger purpose for protesting what virtually all humanitarian agencies and two world courts have denounced as a massive war crime in action. Is this what Peterson thought of his students?

I agree that the campus protests shouldn’t be immune from criticism but ad hominem sorties are beneath Peterson. Honestly — he is either not the sensitive, kindly man that I thought he was or something has profoundly changed him. Fame? Money? Or perhaps he is suffering from something in ways we don’t know.

As the Gaza/Israel story becomes more and more grim and the moral depravity of the attacks on civilians indisputable, JP will have to dig into positions that are even more absurd and untenable. Or, he will change the subject. I am sad about this.

If there is an actual case to be made for the way Israel is carrying on in Gaza, I’m open to hearing it but these great, allegedly heterodox thinkers aren’t making it. And the Munk debates only showcased that, despite who won it, being great at arguing doesn’t make the argument itself morally correct. Murray is so skilled he could convince me to dislike my dog — whom I worship.

So after this week’s show with Holocaust survivor and medical freedom hero, Vera Sharav coming out against Israel and using the G word, I was horrified to receive this morning a number of emails from listeners about the latest column from Elizabeth Nickson. She is an apparently classically trained journo, like me. She has an incredibly prolific and deeply researched SS and she was on my recommended list until today. What she’s written on Israel/Gaza is so bizarre, flawed and incoherent that I had to close my laptop, grab a coffee and sit like a Buddhist for an hour. Why do so many great minds fail on this issue?

Read carefully her first few sentence. They disqualify her from being taken seriously. I have noted that the more time one has spent on the ground in the ME — the more likely to be sympathetic to the Palestinians — which isn’t to say supporting of October 7th and the nightmare that occured. She admits her ignorance here:

I have hesitated to weigh in on the Israel/Palestine nightmare because I have not been to the Middle East, have zero desire to go, and am frankly on the side of the Jewish people. But enough is enough. What is happening is anathema, tragic, and very very wrong. Those stupid stupid kids protesting? Why on earth do we let them trash the campuses, and cleave to evil? “From the river to the sea” is genocidal. The whole world freaked out when a handful of hapless pre-literate neo-Nazis marched in Charlotte during Trump’s presidency. But now we allow hundreds of thousands of hate-filled marchers on our streets? Who believe the same thing about Jews as Hitler? How is that in any way, acceptable?

Then she continues to expose a position based on racism with this gem:

Where would we be without the Jewish people? I’ll tell you, a lot poorer, and vastly less evolved. Pound for pound they have contributed more to humanity than the rest of us put together. The Persians or whatever they call themselves? Vastly less than any other race.

I agree with her about the huge contributions Jewish people have made but are we now so depraved the we devalue the lives of innocent women and children because their culture has contributed less to Western values? And I agree with her that she knows nothing about a region she admits she has ignored.

As for standing up for Jews, by criticising the most right-wing, fanatical and corrupt government in Israel’s history, I am doing just that. If Elizabeth had been to the region, spent time discussing it with both sides as I have, she would know that Israel itself is in more danger now than ever. Netanyahu is using an unwinnable war to save his own skin. He is like Major Kong riding a nuclear warhead down to impact and his own demise while thinking he is winning.

Her column is actually a gift because it exposes the weakness of the keyboard journalists who venture into areas they know nothing about because so-called certain thought leaders are paving the way — to hell, I might add.

If she’d been to the West Bank, she would know that River to the Sea is a cry for freedom not genocide and that it is also included in the Likud Party charter.

She festishizes Jewishness the same way racists fetishize whiteness. In her mind, they are superior somehow to everyone else. This is the basis for Zionism but rarely, outside of Netanyahu’s cabinet is it said out loud. She is saying, in this piece that Jewish lives are worth more. A position as horrifying as the Nazis saying they were worth less. Awful. Awful. Awful. Is she confessing to supporting a genocide?

When I emerged from my WASP fastness I fell on the Jews in my purview for one reason. They were smart, 20 points above the sweet-natured dolts I grew up with. I dated Jewish men, and not for a couple months, for years.

It is just me? Or is something really ugly being exposed? Vera Sharav is worried and we should be, too. When a talented non-Jewish writer, ignores the pleas coming from Jewish people and even Holocaust survivors for peace and the stopping of bombing, I question how much she actually knows at all. She writes well and her output is huge. Perhaps she should slow down and spend more time with the subject matter.

Please let me know what you think in the comments. Always appreciated and I do learn things.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe.