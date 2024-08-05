This week’s show can be heard here.

The monologue covers nuclear level gaslighting and collapse of American media who are memory-holing the Trump assassination attempt and their cover-up of Biden’s dementia.

Our guest is Martin Belànger a backwoods expert and Jasper Park enthusiast with some solid analysis of the big burn and some great stories about communing with deep nature. And we deal with my bear terror born of working on animal attack shows. I promised to post if I could find one and I did. They parked me in a studio and I interviewed survivor after survivor for days. No wonder I’m neurotic about bears.

I was a single mother and it was reasonably good money that allowed me to stay in town without production travel. The show is cheesy but journalistically sound. Inside story — the production team didn’t factor in the cost of filming a live, trained bear in the recreations so instead, animatronic versions were used. See if you can spot them. It’s pretty gory so avoid if you have a weak stomach. These are very brave people. I think it was for National Geographic.

I am following the troubles in the UK very closely and will drop a video commentary soon. I hate violence, but these riots were virtually inevitable. You can’t fundamentally change a country through unchecked “migration”, favour the newcomers with hotels and free money, turn a blind eye to imported crime — and expect the struggling working class to just take it. Keir Starmer is a WEF nightmare and his comments, accusing his own citizens of thuggery, instead of acknowledging their pain, will stand as a moment in history. The globalists hate their own people. We can see it now in full relief as England burns.

I am back working on the Convoy film and am reminded of how disciplined and peaceful they were. And that their good behaviour didn’t matter because the smear campaign and media/politicians/cops feedback loop was more powerful than truth.

I will let Marty known this is open for comments and you might see him here. Great guy and fascinating.

