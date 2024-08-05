This week’s show can be heard here.
The monologue covers nuclear level gaslighting and collapse of American media who are memory-holing the Trump assassination attempt and their cover-up of Biden’s dementia.
Our guest is Martin Belànger a backwoods expert and Jasper Park enthusiast with some solid analysis of the big burn and some great stories about communing with deep nature. And we deal with my bear terror born of working on animal attack shows. I promised to post if I could find one and I did. They parked me in a studio and I interviewed survivor after survivor for days. No wonder I’m neurotic about bears.
I was a single mother and it was reasonably good money that allowed me to stay in town without production travel. The show is cheesy but journalistically sound. Inside story — the production team didn’t factor in the cost of filming a live, trained bear in the recreations so instead, animatronic versions were used. See if you can spot them. It’s pretty gory so avoid if you have a weak stomach. These are very brave people. I think it was for National Geographic.
I am following the troubles in the UK very closely and will drop a video commentary soon. I hate violence, but these riots were virtually inevitable. You can’t fundamentally change a country through unchecked “migration”, favour the newcomers with hotels and free money, turn a blind eye to imported crime — and expect the struggling working class to just take it. Keir Starmer is a WEF nightmare and his comments, accusing his own citizens of thuggery, instead of acknowledging their pain, will stand as a moment in history. The globalists hate their own people. We can see it now in full relief as England burns.
I am back working on the Convoy film and am reminded of how disciplined and peaceful they were. And that their good behaviour didn’t matter because the smear campaign and media/politicians/cops feedback loop was more powerful than truth.
I will let Marty known this is open for comments and you might see him here. Great guy and fascinating.
Stay critical.
#truthovertribe
Here is part 2: l am so grateful you are keeping an eye on Gaza. You mentioned you are watching the events unfolding in the UK and l very much look forward to your next podcast.
So, as well as growing up in Winnipeg l lived in England from 1980 to 2007 before moving to Calgary then to Kenora, ON in 2017.
In the UK l lived in Leeds (1980-1987) where the recent protest happened in Harehills over Social Services attempting to remove a Romany (gypsy) child. Then the 17 year old black kid (not an Asylem seeker BTW) who killed three white girls at a dance studio in Southport and stabbed ten others.
So, l know you will do your own research but, the name Tommy Robinson will probably come up. The media have labelled him a white supremacist racist and, yes, he did start the English Defence League. He has been arrested multiple times and served time in solitary confinement.
He produced a series called the Rape of Britain. He also produced a film called Silenced. In the process he has attempted to expose the two-tier policing system in Britain.
So, Tommy was on vacation in Spain with his children when last weekends riots broke out (Tamworth and Rotherhan) and Holiday Inns housing "asylum seekers" were attacked because they are being housed by UK tax-payers.
Tommy is definitely a controversial figure with a big target on his back. Please watch his videos and hear his story before because IMO his is a case of media manipulation and government propaganda.
Finally, the recent riots are said (by the media) to be white supremacist, anti-muslim hate crimes and new PM Kier Starmer is putting the hammer down.
Perhaps l sound like a CT but, l wonder who benefits from anti-muslim hate riots. Could Israel be behind it? The Pro-Palestinian protests in London since 7/10 have been peaceful just like our Freedom Convoy.
PS that speech by Netanyahu to the US Senate and Congress was sickening.
Welcome back Trish. I'm glad you and your loved ones got to briefly reconnect with nature and Chili had some fun too.
I so enjoyed your interview with Marty. What an incredible outdoorsman. I wish l'd met him when l lived in AB from 2007 to 2017 as l have such fond memories of the parks and ski hills. His take on forest management and climate change were spot on.
I, like you, don't feel confident venturing too far into the back country but, the wolves, elk, bucks, moose, mountain lions and BEARS plus the reptiles (frogs and snakes) don't concern me as much as our idiot politicians and brainwashed neighbours.
I now live back in NW Ontario and have had many, many encounters with local black bears. We had a mother and two small cubs come onto our deck early one morning because l had foolishly put my garbage out the night before pick up day.
We had a "city" guest staying with us at the time who was freaked out by the bear visitors. I just opened the front door and scared them off. Mama must have been 600-700 lbs but hopped our deck gate no problem leaving her cubs behind. The cubs eventually made it back over the gate, reunited with mama bear never to be seen again. LOL
I'm going to post a part 2 if you don't mind.