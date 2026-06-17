Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

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Robert Hunter's avatar
Robert Hunter
6h

You don't have to go to the UK, a similar case only with lesbians happened right here in Ontario. No one should be untouchable. Discrimination in favor of is no different than discrimination against. These people are sick because they are sick and no other reason. The people who are tasked to help and protect us need to be able to do their jobs objectively without political correctness... ever but we're a long way from the pendulum stopping at the center. Sickening!

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Ray McGinnis's avatar
Ray McGinnis
6h

The weaponization of so much in progressive politics - think "privilege" and the inverted ranking of categories of people based on who is most oppressed - has blinded too many within institutions across "the West." Your story here (and recent ones) depict how the chickens are coming home to roost in all their monstrous manifestations.

In this story, all prospective adoptive parents should undergo a standard of professional inspection/scrutiny, regardless of their who they are. The standard should be colour-blind, and blind to considerations of sexual orientation etc. Social workers should access is the child safe? Is the child being abused, and what are the signs the child is being harmed or not?

At another level, this is one more story of a collapse of common sense, with those tasked with asking the tough questions letting other considerations hold sway. R.I.P. Preston Davey.

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