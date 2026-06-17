Note: This is a difficult read.

No I haven’t moved to the UK - it’s just that examples of toxic, progressive politics turning deadly are ramping up across the pond right now. I’ve been following the story of poor, dear Preston Davey for months but in the past few days, the full measure of his torture at the hands of his adoptive gay parents has come out with their sentencing for his murder. Young Preston was sexually assaulted/raped to death by the two men, one of whom is a teacher.

A teacher has been found guilty of sexually abusing and murdering the 13-month-old baby boy he adopted with his partner. Preston Davey died in July 2023 at the hands of Jamie Varley, 37, who took a year off work to adopt him. Varley, from Blackpool, told police Preston had accidentally drowned in a bath, but a post-mortem examination discovered the child had suffered 40 injuries. His partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, has been found guilty of sexual assault, child cruelty and allowing the death of a child. The pair will be sentenced on Thursday. Preston was adopted by Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley, a financial sales manager, in April 2023 and in the next four months he suffered sexual abuse and ill-treatment, the trial at Preston Crown Court heard.

This isn’t a commentary on the fitness of gay men as adoptive parents. There is no evidence that gay men are more likely to assault babies than anyone else. That is not the problem here. No — the problem is the same one that killed Henry Nowak, who bled out while police focussed on whether he’d been racist to the man who stabbed him to death.

From The Telegraph

Social workers and medical staff have been accused of missing a string of opportunities to spot the abuse suffered by baby Preston Davey before he was murdered by his adoptive father. During his time with the pair he was physically, sexually and psychologically abused before eventually being suffocated by having an object placed in his mouth. Debbie Davey, Preston’s maternal grandmother, has questioned whether fears of being accused of homophobia clouded social workers’ judgment. After an eight-week trial at Preston Crown Court, Varley was found guilty of murder, two counts of assault by penetration, five counts of cruelty to a child, grievous bodily harm, sexual assault of a child, 13 counts of taking indecent photos or videos of a child, one of distributing an indecent photo of a child to his co-accused, and one of making an indecent photo.

Preston Davey was murdered by the monsters the state handed him over to — the state that went totally blind during followups after the adoption. The state that didn’t rescue Preston despite multiple warning signs.

We are now dealing with the fallout from years of social programming that prevents us from asking hard questions of people in the protected classes — immigrants and gay couples for instance. Henry Nowak died because police refused to see him as a victim. He was male, white and young.

Preston Davey died because the social workers who checked up on his adoptive parents, were very likely cowed by the idea of asking Preston’s gay fathers any tough questions. Yet, it was officially reported that the house was well designed and very neat. Meanwhile, Preston was being subjected to the tortures of the damned by two monsters, lead by the one who taught school for a living.

Jamie Varley — lead abuser of thirteen-month-old Preston Davey whom he had adopted.

Watch Varley at the hospital on the evening that Preston was pronounced dead. Remember, the courts would later determine, Preston died during a sex assault by Varley. I hope every person connected to approving this adoption is charged criminally.

Here is an interview with Varley in June of 2025, two years after Preston’s death and prior to his own conviction for the murder. It is interesting to see this level of psychopathy in action. Free of emotion. Not a care for little Preston. Just arrogance and self-protection. Imagine handing a vulnerable child over to this guy.

Multiple trips to hospital. Bumps and bruises galore over the four months it took for these ghouls to murder him and no safeguarding questions were asked before it was too late.

We all know the reason why.

Rupert Lowe’s UK Pakistani rape-gang report was released this morning. I am reviewing and will finalize this series with a full analysis — in the coming days.

#truthovertribe