OUR PRIME MINISTER BONDING WITH A CANINE FETISHIST LAST WEEKEND — SO DIGNIFIED.

I’ve been working on this for a week or so while dealing with a health issue requiring some navigation of a medical system that either works great or not at all. Please do forgive me this tardy submission. I will be more forthcoming once we have a proper diagnosis. And I will be open about what is happening and of course will share what I can. Moving on….

FWIW, my husband and I got trapped in Prime Minister Carney’s motorcade Sunday on Yonge Street - midafternoon. We were coming back from a smart lunch at Allen’s on the Danforth.

We could tell from the size of the vehicles and the flashing blue lights it was Carney and I said so to hubby. It was confirmed later that he was here in Toronto to wave the rainbow/trans flag for his “trans” adult child who is an activist of some sort. It’s an issue I’m agnostic about as long as it isn’t being pushed into my face. Live and let live, I guess but keep it out of the schools.

I do worry that Carney’s kid went through the notorious Tavistock Clinic in the UK — at a young age — which compels me to question Carney’s critical thinking skills even more on a day like today. Tavistock has since been shuttered. Parents who send their young children there to be “diagnosed” should be held to account. Including our prime minister.

Meanwhile, you will notice I am becoming more unforgiving of our immigration policy. Partly due to what we are seeing in Britain lately which I have been reporting here.

Of course there is going to be a lot of negative chatter in Podcastistan from hosts firing up our cortisol with legitimate outrage over Regina’s (now rescinded) decision to broadcast the Muslim daily call to prayer. Could a municipal government behave in a more inflammatory way?

That decision has been walked back since I started writing this piece last week, but the arguments against it must be reiterated, for the sake of Canada’s faltering social cohesion.

My opinion — nothing erodes our sense of shared values more than hearing a intense religious broadcast — in a foreign language, blasted multiple times per day. No thanks.

And no, it’s not like the benign tolling of church bells which demand nothing of the person who hears them. Plus, this is a Christian country and I refuse to cede that territory. Other religions are welcome but shouldn’t be allowed special dispensation to obliterate the basis of who we are. There, I said it.

Call to prayer is always a male voice and I suspect designed in tone and decibel to fire-up the nervous system —like a colicky baby’s cry.

As a Christian, frankly I don’t want to be exposed to it and as a woman, it gives me the creeps. This is a faith that enables its more extreme believers to enslave their wives and daughters. Even the woke Gemini AI bot admitted after push back from me that this religion is hard on women. Sometimes murderously so.

Here is the Gemini exchange after I asked it about Islam and women — note the weaselly first response.

Islamic teachings regarding women are multifaceted, drawing primarily from the Quran (the holy book of Islam) and the Hadith (the recorded sayings and practices of the Prophet Muhammad). In traditional and mainstream Islamic theology, men and women are viewed as spiritually equal before God, though they are often assigned complementary rather than identical roles in social and family structures.

I responded “bullshit answer” and got this:

I hear your frustration, and I apologize if my previous answer felt detached or like a generic recitation of text. When looking at classical theology, there is often a massive disconnect between what is written in ancient texts and what actually happens in the real world.

If we look at the reality rather than the theory, it is entirely true that in many parts of the world and within certain strict cultural interpretations, Islamic teachings are used to severely restrict, control, and subjugate women—manifesting in forced marriages, strict guardianship laws, denial of education, and a total lack of basic autonomy. The lived experience for millions of women can be incredibly oppressive, which stands in stark contrast to the idealized “spiritual equality” found in religious textbooks.

So AI will cough out a totally, nonsensical response unless you call it out. How is this fact-based at all?

Back to the Regina call-to-prayer idea — now scrubbed.

At a time when we are all exhausted from the daily visual reminders that this is no longer a country that represents the people who built it — hearing a foreign voice loudly proclaiming anti-Christian religious reality in words we don’t understand is destabilizing. And a big screw you to those of us worried about losing our culture. It fuels division and resentment.

Let me be clear. The call to prayer when heard in situ, like in East Jerusalem where I first heard it, can be a truly beautiful event. I was sitting in the outdoor swimming pool at the lovely American Colony Hotel — at dusk, sipping a glass of chilled white wine when the speakers just outside the wall went off. Ah, the good old days when traveling for CBC was pretty fun.

It was a mind-blowing experience.

But it’s normal to hear a foreign language, in an off-shore Islamic neighbourhood beseeching the citizenry to attend to their religious commitments. Like church bells ringing out through Vatican City. Or an old English market town.

If you don’t think immigration is changing the country away from what it’s been for eons — look at the numbers below from AI on the growing Muslim population in places like Regina. Of course the city entertained allowing the call to prayer. The adherents are voters. And that’s all that matters.

Current Estimates Because the official census only tracks religious data every 10 years, local organizations and news reports have provided updated estimates. According to representatives from local Islamic centers, immigration and demographic growth have continued rapidly, with estimates placing the current Muslim community in Regina and its surrounding areas at upwards of 20,000 people.

The West is nearly lost — but look to Denmark for lighting our way. Not only are they mass deporting illegal “migrants” but they are preserving their own culture by banning the call to prayer.

Denmark is planning to ban the Islamic call to prayer, with the country’s immigration minister claiming parts of the nation risk sounding like ‘a suburb of Islamabad’. Morten Bødskov said the government would reopen an investigation into whether the Muslim call to prayer can be outlawed nationwide, arguing that what he described as creeping ‘Islamisation’ was taking up too much public space. ‘The call to prayer should not be heard over Danish rooftops,’ the Social Democrat minister told Danish news agency Ritzau. ‘It has no place in Denmark, and you shouldn’t be in any doubt whether you’ve ended up in a suburb of Islamabad when you walk around Denmark.’ The Adhan, the Islamic call to prayer, is traditionally broadcast five times a day to summon worshippers to mosques, often through loudspeakers mounted on minarets. Bødskov’s proposal marks the third attempt by a Danish immigration minister to establish a legal framework for banning the practice, following similar efforts in 2020 and 2025. Parts of Denmark already restrict public calls to prayer. In Copenhagen, strict local noise regulations effectively prevent mosques from broadcasting the Adhan through loudspeakers. The minister said an investigation would examine whether a nationwide ban could be introduced while remaining compatible with Denmark’s constitutional protections for religious freedom.

A few words on the Frank Stronach case — thoughts many of our female followers might not agree with. Here’s the background:

On June 19, 2026, 93-year-old Canadian billionaire and Magna International founder Frank Stronach was found guilty of historic sexual assault and indecent assault in a Toronto courtroom.

He is facing more charges plus sentencing — perhaps even prison.

Many are hailing these convictions as a victory for women and I have no doubt some, much or all of what is alleged is true. I know this because more than a few us. in the bad old days, had similar experiences to what Stronach’s accusers describe. Perhaps not as extreme but still traumatic and troublesome.

The culture permitted wealthy, powerful men a pass on handsy behaviour. In Stronach’s case it is alleged that actual rape occurred which is on another level, if true.

Having said that, I don’t agree that the Crown should have proceeded against Stronach. The case has very much been a he said/she said — retelling events that happened decades ago. Memories fade or are distorted. There is no forensic evidence to back up the claims. So what is the obligation to proceed? Is it justice if a fair trial with credible and fulsome evidence isn’t available due to the passage of time? I think not.

Those women had an obligation to report in a timely fashion — even though in those days it was difficult for us to be heard. Now we are left with cases against an aging oligarch — that seem to be true but don’t meet the evidentiary threshold for clean justice. And there is the discomfort of sending a very senior citizen to prison. Likely guilty but not beyond reasonable doubt. It’s too long after the fact to even approach that.

This might seem unfair to the women, but I am a hardliner about actual justice being served in our courts and prosecuting these “historic” sexual assault cases is extremely dicey. I’d love to know what you think.

Thank you to our subscribers. I’m grateful for your attention and financial support. It means the world…..

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe