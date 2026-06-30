Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

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Martin Liehs's avatar
Martin Liehs
3d

I don't understand why our leaders feel compelled to march in these "Pride" parades that seem to focus on fetish apparel (or lack thereof). I have nothing against gays and lesbians who want to lead a normal life and be accepted by their fellow citizens. However the parades are yet another provocation (oddly similar to the "Call to Prayer") against anyone with traditional Christian beliefs.

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Chris's avatar
Chris
3d

The call to prayer thing is just crazy, it is as if we are signalling our surrender.

I am secular and don’t get offended by religions, I can’t count how many churches I have visited during my travels including The Vatican. So my equivalent would be to set up some speakers on my house roof and crank up some tunes that I find inspiring, maybe Ozzy’s “You Can’t Kill Rock n Roll”

“…..rock n roll is my religion and my law….”

I don’t think my neighbourhood would be very impressed.

The pride parade thing is just bizarre, I have many gay friends, one left the USA during the Vietnam War but had the balls to surrender himself back to the US after the war….I have huge respect for him and his partner of 45 years….they were out and proud before pride existed.

Now the parade seems to be about swinging dicks….which seems also to be the trans agenda, getting swinging dicks into female spaces.

Good luck with your health issues Trish sending positive energy your way.

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